BET+’s hit show about the glitzy and glamorous lives of real-life trending topics is coming back, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the trailer.

Season two of The Impact Atlanta will premiere on October 5 and feature some returning cast members alongside a fresh face.

Ari Fletcher, Dess Dior, Arrogant Tae, Tuson Jewell, and Lakeyah are back and they’re joined by Jerrika “Karlae.”

A press release reports that the dynamic friend group is profiled in this eight-episode series that gives viewers “an all-access pass to their fast-paced lives and the most important events, conversations, and moments happening in the zeitgeist.”

Just like last season, The Impact Atlanta will follow the creative process, preparation, and deal-making of these headline-making social media stars who have a combined following of more than 20 million users, as well as their fast-paced lives.

A trailer shared exclusively with BOSSIP shows the trendsetters who “everyone wants to know and who everyone wants to be.” Ari Fletcher is letting fans see more of her “Ari The Don” persona and she’s not holding back, while Arrogant Tae is seen embarking on entrepreneurship while bringing his assistant Tuson along for the ride. Tuson however has dreams of his own and wants to start a music career.

Similarly, Lakeyah and Dess Dior equally have their eyes on the prize when it comes to rapping as Dess is headlining her first tour and Lakeyah’s continuing to churn out new songs.

Meanwhile, Jerrika “Karlae” is ready to make an impact on fans, both old and new.

“I’m the OG in this s***, I came, I saw I conquered, and if you don’t know me, you gonna know me now,” she says.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Ari opening up about her strained relationship with her father, tensions rise between Tuson and “Karlae” and tears shed amid a break-in, friendship fractures, and family issues.

Take an exclusive look at The Impact Atlanta season 2 trailer below.

The Impact Atlanta (new episodes weekly) – RETURNING SERIES PREMIERES OCTOBER 5 ON BET+.

See the group’s official cast bios on the flip.