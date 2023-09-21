BET+’s hit show about the glitzy and glamorous lives of real-life trending topics is coming back, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the trailer.
Season two of The Impact Atlanta will premiere on October 5 and feature some returning cast members alongside a fresh face.
Ari Fletcher, Dess Dior, Arrogant Tae, Tuson Jewell, and Lakeyah are back and they’re joined by Jerrika “Karlae.”
A press release reports that the dynamic friend group is profiled in this eight-episode series that gives viewers “an all-access pass to their fast-paced lives and the most important events, conversations, and moments happening in the zeitgeist.”
Just like last season, The Impact Atlanta will follow the creative process, preparation, and deal-making of these headline-making social media stars who have a combined following of more than 20 million users, as well as their fast-paced lives.
A trailer shared exclusively with BOSSIP shows the trendsetters who “everyone wants to know and who everyone wants to be.” Ari Fletcher is letting fans see more of her “Ari The Don” persona and she’s not holding back, while Arrogant Tae is seen embarking on entrepreneurship while bringing his assistant Tuson along for the ride. Tuson however has dreams of his own and wants to start a music career.
Similarly, Lakeyah and Dess Dior equally have their eyes on the prize when it comes to rapping as Dess is headlining her first tour and Lakeyah’s continuing to churn out new songs.
Meanwhile, Jerrika “Karlae” is ready to make an impact on fans, both old and new.
“I’m the OG in this s***, I came, I saw I conquered, and if you don’t know me, you gonna know me now,” she says.
Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Ari opening up about her strained relationship with her father, tensions rise between Tuson and “Karlae” and tears shed amid a break-in, friendship fractures, and family issues.
Take an exclusive look at The Impact Atlanta season 2 trailer below.
The Impact Atlanta (new episodes weekly) – RETURNING SERIES PREMIERES OCTOBER 5 ON BET+.
See the group’s official cast bios on the flip.
ARIANA “ARI” FLETCHER
Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, one social media’s highest earning influencers, who grew her following into a multimillion-dollar endorsement and branding machine. Ari rose to popularity on social media for her trendsetting wardrobe choices and hairstyles. As she recently regained access to that legion of followers, she is preparing to launch two new business ventures that her fans have been asking for. She also recently launched a Youtube Series “#DinnerWithTheDon” which features her cooking and comedy skills in a lighthearted format that has already gained nearly half a million subscribers. A proud mother and sister, Ari continues to honor her brother Kyle Jamison’s legacy with his name in her Instagram handle after his untimely passing in 2013.
DESTINY “DESS DIOR” BAILEY
One of the most sought-after influencers, Dess Dior, made a mark for herself in the rap game with her hit singles “Don’t Play” and “Rich B*tch.” The Savanna, Georgia native brings, rapping since the age of 12, Dess launched her own entertainment label and leveraged her popularity as a known fashion and beauty influencer to amass nearly two million combined social media followers. No stranger to detail, Dess also owns the “Rich B*tch Gang” (RBG) accessory line geared to empower her female followers. As Dess prepares her new album, she is set for two major appearances this summer at Rolling Loud in Miami and Rolling Loud Toronto with her first single, “Rich and Raw,” dropping June 24th.
DIONTE “ARROGANT TAE” GRAY
Arrogant Tae is the sought-after, trendsetting, hair stylist whose clientele includes names like Nicki Minaj, Lala Anthony, and JT from City Girls, to name a few. The Chicago native was exposed to the hair business at an early age where he eventually began styling his mom and family members. After honing his craft for years, with clients in the U.S. and abroad, Tae has expanded his reach to include product branding and multiple endorsement deals. Tae’s impact on the beauty industry has crossed over into popular culture, even being mentioned in Drake’s hit “Laugh Now Cry Later,” with the lyrical reference “we in Atlanta, I buy her a wig, she’s telling me Tae is the best.”
JERRIKA “KARLAE”
Jerrika Karlae is a multifaceted recording artist, influencer, and entrepreneur hailing from Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Although deeply involved in fashion, music has always held a special place in Karlae’s heart. Initially a hobby, her writing and performance talents quickly gained recognition with her debut on the 2018 hit “U Ain’t Slime Enough.” Since then, she has collaborated with top rappers like Yung Miami of City Girls, Coi Leray, Gunna, and Lil Yachty.
Using her social media presence, Karlae has secured major deals with brands like Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing.
LAKEYAH ROBINSON
Signed to Motown Records in 2022, after a self-made hustle into the rap game, Lakeyah just released her single “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto, with her first album slated to drop later this year. Quality Control’s newest rising superstar, Lakeyah was also named to the prestigious XXL Freshman Class. The 21-year-old Milwaukee native, raised in Ohio, began rapping at 15 and uses her platform to represent the Midwest region where hip-hop isn’t often credited. She is also a mental-health advocate. Prior to the signing to Motown, Lakeyah’s fan-favorites included “Female Goat” featuring City Girls, and her solo hit “Too Much” from her most recent project “In Due Time.” The same year, Lakeyah was also featured in the prestigious BET Hip Hop Awards Digital Cypher and made her first appearance at Rolling Loud where she will return this summer.
TUSON JEWELL
Artist and aspiring actor, Tuson Jewell, is a native of Detroit, MI. Tuson spent time in his family’s studio as a child, developing a love for music which eventually led to the release of his first album, “What’z My Name?” at 10 years of age.
Introduced as Ari’s bestie and Tae’s assistant in season one of “The Impact Atlanta,” Tuson instantly became a fan favorite with his sharp reads and quick-witted humor.
Tuson moved to Atlanta to further his career by creating timeless “feel good” music that “uplifts” people. He is currently working on an EP set for a summer 2023 release.
Will YOU be watching The Impact Atlanta on October 5 on BET+?
