We’ve got the Christmas drink menu covered with the annual BOSSIP Holiday Cocktail Guide.

We know the holidays can be busy a time consisting of shopping, gift wrapping, and cooking, and on top of that, you might have to entertain family and friends. With that in mind, let us alleviate some of that pressure by taking care of the drink menu. As always, we’ve rounded up recipes for delicious cocktails from all your favorite brands.

Enjoy your holiday the right way with the BOSSIP’s annual Holiday Cocktail guide!

Be on the lookout for our NYE drink guide coming in the next few days.

American Harvest Vodka’s “American Gingerbread Martini”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. American Harvest Organic Vodka

1.5 oz. Irish Cream

2 tbsp. Gingerbread Syrup

.25 tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 oz. Half & Half

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Martini Glass/ Rim with Crushed Gingerbread Cookie and top with Whipped Cream and a Gingerbread Cookie.

Tequila Don Julio’s “Cinnamon Old Fashioned”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Don Julio Reposado

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

.25 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Top with Grated Cinnamon and Orange Peel

Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass over ice, stir until thoroughly chilled, strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube, garnish with an orange peel, and grated cinnamon.

Tequila Don Julio’s “Harvest Spice”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Añejo

2 oz Apple Cider

0.25 oz Agave

0.25 oz Lemon Juice

Dash of Cinnamon Powder

Method: Add Tequila Don Julio Añejo, apple cider, agave, lemon juice and cinnamon powder to a shaker with ice and shake. Strain contents into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with dried apple.

D’USSE Coquito

Ingredients:

2 oz D’USSE VSOP Cognac

1 oz Whole Egg

2 oz Whole Milk

1 oz Coconut Cream

1 oz Condensed Milk

½ oz Simple Syrup

Method: Single-serve recipe. Shake (vigorously) all ingredients with ice for at least 15 seconds. Pour into rocks glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg or cinnamon.

Grey Goose “Spiced Orange Martini Cocktail”

Ingredients:

1 ¾ oz Grey Goose Vodka

2/3 oz White Port

1/3 oz Cointreau

Thin Orange Slice

Grated Cinnamon

Star Anise

Method: In a mixing glass, add Grey Goose Vodka, White Port and Cointreau. Fill with ice and stir with a bar spoon. Strain into a martini cocktail glass. Garnish with thin sliced orange, grated cinnamon, and star anise.

Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey “Easy, Now Party Punch”

(Serves 6-8 people)

Ingredients:

4 ounces Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey

1 cup pomegranate juice

Zest of 1 orange

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 (750 ml) bottle of Prosecco or sparkling wine, chilled

Arils from 1 pomegranate

Method: In a large pitcher, combine Fraser & Thompson, pomegranate juice, orange zest and orange juice. Chill until ready to serve. Just before serving, add ice to the punch bowl and pour over the contents of the pitcher. Top with Prosecco and pomegranate arils. Enjoy!

Tequila CAZADORES’s “Posada Ponche”

Ingredients:

1 oz. Tequila CAZADORES Reposado

10-12 Cups Water

3 Cups Sugar

1 Pilloncillos (Mexican brown sugar)

8 Guavas (fresh or canned)

6 Small sugar cane sticks (if available)

1/2 of cup of raisins

4 Slices of orange

1 Cinnamon stick

1 Cup hibiscus flower

1 Sliced apple

Method: Heat water in a pot and all ingredients. Boil together for 30 minutes and serve in a hot coffee mug. Add 1 oz. of Tequila CAZADORES Reposado, cinnamon stick, and a teaspoon to stir and eat the caramelized fruit.

Mezcal Unión Uno’s “Unión Ruby Wonderland”

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

1 oz Red Wine

6 Cloves

1 Star Anise

1 Orange

1 Lemon

Sugar

Method: Mix ingredients together and pour into a Hurricane Glass. Enjoy!

Proper Twelve’s “Apple Pie Martini”

Ingredients:

2oz Proper Irish Apple

2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur

2 Dashes of cinnamon

Graham cracker rim on the glass

Method: In a Boston shaker filled with ice, add 2 oz Proper Irish Apple, 2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur, and a dash of cinnamon. Shake and strain into a martini glass rimmed with crushed graham crackers. Garnish with a dash of cinnamon.

CÎROC Passion

Ingredients:

1.2 oz CÎROC Passion

3 oz Lemonade

1 oz Sparkling Water

Method: Add ice into a highball glass. Arrange lemon peel ribbon in the glass. Add CÎROC Passion, Lemonade and top with sparkling water. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Lobos 1707 “Bitter Not Better”

Ingredients:

1oz Lobos 1707 Reposado

.75oz Cynar or Montenegro Amaro

.75oz Grapefruit Juice

.25oz Aperol

Strawberry dusted glass

Method: Stir all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass until the glass is frosted over. Whilst the drink is chilling dust the glass with strawberry dust. Strain over large rocks glass and garnish with one dried sage or bay leaf.

*STRAWBERRY DUST*

In a blender blitz a cup of dehydrated freeze-dried strawberries to create fine dust. Dust on top citrus brusher with a single tea strainer.

Anteel Tequila’s “Holiday Blues”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Anteel Coconut Lime Blanco

2 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Blue Curaçao

1 oz Coconut Cream

2 cups ice

Coconut flakes for cocktail glass rim garnish

Method: Add pineapple juice, blue curaçao, vodka, cream of coconut, and ice to the blender. Blend on high for 1 minute. Pour into a cocktail glass rimmed with coconut flakes.

Southbound Tequila’s “Pomegranate Aperol with Cinnamon Sugar Brule” Sliced Orange

Ingredients:

3/4 ounce of fresh pomegranate

1/4 ounce fresh lime

1/4 ounce of fresh orange

1/2 ounce of Aperol

1/8 ounce of agave

1/2 ounce of water

1 1/2 ounce of Southbound Tequila Reposado

Method: Place all ingredients in a shaker with ice and pour into a cocktail glass. Serve with a cinnamon sugar brûléed orange.

Method To brûlée the orange: Sliced oranges with cinnamon and sugar sprinkled on top. Turn the broiler to medium/high. Broil for two minutes tops until the tops caramelize/ Brulé. Watch closely.

Unión “Jolly & Holly”

Ingredients:

2 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

1 oz Club Soda

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Honey

Method: In a rocks glass over ice, add Mezcal Unión and honey then stir to combine. Add club soda and lime juice then stir again. Garnish with berries and enjoy!

The Mrs. Claus Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco tequila

2 oz white cranberry juice

1 ounces fresh squeezed lime juice

4-6 oz ginger beer (we use Betty Buzz Ginger Beer)

Ice

Method: Combine tequila, cranberry juice, and lime juice in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into sugar-rimmed rocks glass with ice.

Aviation American Gins “GINger Bread”

Ingredients:

1oz Butter Washed Gin

.5oz Oat Milk

.5oz Ginger Syrup

.25oz Allspice

.25oz Falernum

.25oz Malt Syrup

Method: Combine in a shaker, shake well, and pour into a Martini glass.

Q Mixers

Ingredients:

Q Mixers

Method: Pour and enjoy alongside Q Mixers’ “Secret Holiday Bingo Card” game by visiting the Qmixers.com website. It’s easy, all you have to do is go to the website and get a randomized card, then follow the directions.

Santa Teresa’s “Holiday Rum Cider”

Ingredients:

1 Gallon Apple Cider. Filtered/cold-pressed is best

16 oz Santa Teresa Speyside Whisky Cask Finish

¼-½ Cup of Brown Sugar

1 tsp. Ground Allspice

2-3 tsp. Whole Cloves

2 Small Oranges, cut in half

6” Ceylon Cinnamon

Method: Combine all in a punch bowl. Stir vigorously.

Forever Young Wines

Method: Serve in your preferred way of consumption. Enjoy!