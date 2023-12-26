Bossip Video

Cardi B and Offset are putting their kids first this Christmas, despite the fact that they’re in the middle of a nasty split.

The pair have been posting a lot about their divorce these past couple weeks, but on Christmas morning, they didn’t tell social media about anything but their children opening presents.

For the occasion, both parents took to Instagram to show off their daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, opening their gifts while enjoying some family time. The little ones could be seen unwrapping toys, jewelry, and sneakers, each having their own individual Christmas tree.

The estranged couple spending their Christmas morning together comes just a few weeks after the pair’s separation went public.

After almost six years of marriage, Cardi confirmed that she was single on an Instagram Live earlier this month.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she told fans on the stream. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign.” Cardi continued, “The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

It’s great that these two know how to put their separation aside when it matters the most because it seems like they’ll have to do just that for the upcoming holiday. At the end of the month, the estranged couple is going to perform at two different New Year’s Eve concerts inside Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Hotel.