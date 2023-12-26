Hopefully, you had yourself a MURRY CHRIMMUH!

Christmas 2023 was the most wonderful collection of festive vibes, stunning celebrity sleighs, gorgeous family portraits, thoughtful gift exchanges, warm and fuzzy new holiday movies, and holly jolly hilarity across social media.

Once again, reigning Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey descended from the holiday heavens to carry us through December after last year’s disappointing season that “wasn’t the greatest.”

According to PEOPLE, even with all the joy surrounding the holiday, it isn’t always fun for the legendary songstress.

“Years? What are years? I’m unfamiliar with them,” the 54-year-old legend joked in her digital cover story with PEOPLE, adding that she prefers to live “Christmastime to Christmastime.” “I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year,” she continued. “Since last year–because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

Last holiday season, she was officially denied the title ‘Queen of Christmas’ by the Federal Trademark Board which put a cloud over her 2022 campaign but, like any legend, she bounced back and dazzled crowds at her sold out “Merry Christmas One And All!” shows.

Elsewhere in the profile, she opens up about her children Roc and Roe joining in on her holiday festivities.

“As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it’s really nice for me to be able to see them performing onstage.” Carey says she doesn’t want to speak too much for them, wanting to let Roc and Roe, as she calls them, be their own people. “I even like watching them getting ready, preparing to perform. Tonight, before I left the house, my son was practicing on something he’s doing for the show.” During the show Roc raps during “Here Comes Santa Claus,”and Roe sings with her mom on “Jesus Born on This Day.”

How was your Christmas this year? Did you get everything you wanted? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from Christmas 2023 on the flip.