Hopefully, you had yourself a MURRY CHRIMMUH!
Christmas 2023 was the most wonderful collection of festive vibes, stunning celebrity sleighs, gorgeous family portraits, thoughtful gift exchanges, warm and fuzzy new holiday movies, and holly jolly hilarity across social media.
Once again, reigning Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey descended from the holiday heavens to carry us through December after last year’s disappointing season that “wasn’t the greatest.”
According to PEOPLE, even with all the joy surrounding the holiday, it isn’t always fun for the legendary songstress.
“Years? What are years? I’m unfamiliar with them,” the 54-year-old legend joked in her digital cover story with PEOPLE, adding that she prefers to live “Christmastime to Christmastime.”
“I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year,” she continued. “Since last year–because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”
Last holiday season, she was officially denied the title ‘Queen of Christmas’ by the Federal Trademark Board which put a cloud over her 2022 campaign but, like any legend, she bounced back and dazzled crowds at her sold out “Merry Christmas One And All!” shows.
Elsewhere in the profile, she opens up about her children Roc and Roe joining in on her holiday festivities.
“As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it’s really nice for me to be able to see them performing onstage.” Carey says she doesn’t want to speak too much for them, wanting to let Roc and Roe, as she calls them, be their own people.
“I even like watching them getting ready, preparing to perform. Tonight, before I left the house, my son was practicing on something he’s doing for the show.” During the show Roc raps during “Here Comes Santa Claus,”and Roe sings with her mom on “Jesus Born on This Day.”
How was your Christmas this year? Did you get everything you wanted? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from Christmas 2023 on the flip.
Santa said, “If it ain’t snowing, we ain’t going.” pic.twitter.com/jEpJpWXlwS
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 25, 2023
Don’t hit me up unless you tryna be locked in like this pic.twitter.com/0w8di1Tkq0
— Himmy Hendrixx (@FlockaKnows) December 24, 2023
And nobody concerned lol. “Earl, gitchoass up!” https://t.co/chckv3G9M3
— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) December 25, 2023
the grinch stealing Christmas compilation 😭 pic.twitter.com/BAK5BshBGh
— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) December 25, 2023
Gerald saw them thighs out and started clowning. https://t.co/aMcVZa9m4N
— Big Lord Bunny Rabbit (@cee_pain) December 26, 2023
She thought she got gucci for christmas…who gon tell her 😅😭 pic.twitter.com/2zWlCdUKxp
— Champagne Sloshy (@JoshyBeSloshy) December 25, 2023
Carlton’s gene’s didn’t want to participate? pic.twitter.com/X5PSv4HZmL
— Wednesday. (@JeffChangx) December 25, 2023
Do any of yall think I look good cuz I think all three of yall do and I’m not picky https://t.co/GfuHbAByoe
— Wick Toretto (@UncleNarco) December 25, 2023
“u fire that bitch up yet . . .”
I AM HOLLERING 😂 https://t.co/l8xBtyUA46
— babineaux (@bayoubabineaux) December 25, 2023
my baby don’t give a damn about nothing but this subway stand 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yfNqzsPdwh
— E (@1lilerica_) December 25, 2023
When I tell y’all I have watched this 50 & 11x 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zFY1j1wpvi
— ❤️ Wendy ❤️ (@ulovewendy) December 24, 2023
That’s R. K*lly, send it back. https://t.co/Y0ypD7nP19
— Charles J. Moore (@charles270) December 24, 2023
The Mrs wanted @Usher tickets again but she got something even better pic.twitter.com/DWUNFFjo4F
— me (@ksea43) December 25, 2023
my insufferable show-off of a youngest brother has wrapped everyone’s presents like this. merry christmas you dick pic.twitter.com/DIdpNjFPDi
— elle (@ellegist) December 25, 2023
Merry Christmas! 😂🎄 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/ec1dAx6gSj
— The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) December 26, 2023
