Bossip Video

A University of Alabama offensive lineman was recently arrested for allegedly knowingly spreading an STD.

No college football team has had more of a whirlwind season than the powerhouse in Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide started the season as an afterthought and somehow have found themselves in the College Football Playoffs. Coaches have had their work cut out for them getting the team in shape without the rockstar talent we are accustomed to seeing them have.

The team is two games away from another national championship, but that isn’t the biggest headline surrounding them at the moment.

Play

According to AL.com, offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett is the talk of the sports world after being arrested. In the latest episode of Dirty Dog Diaries, Pritchett was arrested for allegedly knowingly spreading a sexually transmitted disease.

AL.com notes that a report was filed against him on December 13 accusing him of the act which landed him in jail on a Class C misdemeanor.

Play

Pritchett could spend 90 days behind bars or pay a fine if found guilty. He was released on a $500 bond and is available for the team’s match-up against Michigan this weekend.

Pritchett, 19, played in all 13 of Alabama’s games this season and stunned the entire Alabama fan base by entering the transfer portal just weeks ago. He ultimately changed his mind and announced he would stay at Alabama. Hopefully, this drama doesn’t impact the team’s performance and Nick Saban can return to the top of the College Football mountain.