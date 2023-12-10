Tamar Braxton’s recently reconciled relationship with Jeremy “JR” Robinson is in the crosshairs once again after she took a shady shot at her online opp, Tommie Lee. The rapper reacted with receipts from her pillow-talking tryst with Tamar’s man during their breakup.

On Friday, Tamar confided in the crowd at her Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour in full “my man, my man, man!” mode. She reassured fans that JR came “All The Way Home” to her after breaking up and making up at lightning speed in the past month.

“Y’all know this year has been giving a very up and down situation for me. So I feel like we one in the same,” she admitted. “We go through it, honey!”

Instead of focusing on the love, the baby Braxton clearly still wanted war with Tommie Lee.

“That’s why I had to go get my man back, y’all. I know y’all are lying if you thought I would let my man go just because he took a cr**khead to a basketball game while we was broken up. No, ma’am! That was not my man,” she told the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida. “He don’t owe me no loyalty when we broke up. I could’ve went out with his homeboy. What’s up? It’s all fair game when you broke up, b***c! Don’t get it f**ked up! That’s a good man, Savannah,” she continued.

Be careful with what you think is fair game, sis. Tommie isn’t the one to play with.

“B***h! I’m still from Baltimore, don’t get it f**ked up!” She seemingly warned Tommie during the show.

Jeremy “JR” Robinson Takes Tamar Braxton’s Online Opp Out A Week After Their Split

The week after breaking off their engagement, JR rebounded with Tamar’s rival, Tommie. He asked her out to cozy up courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game, which the Love & Hip-Hop alum proudly posted on IG Stories for revenge.

Not Tommie Lee spotted out with Tamar Braxton ex Jeremy Robinson chi 👀 pic.twitter.com/po8wBCmdQd — Pharaoh Diaries Magazine (@pdiariesmag) November 18, 2023

The next week, the Queens Court couple reunited for some Thanksgiving block-spinning at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game. Fans begged Tay-Tay not to let messy “Massa” play in her face after doing her dirty, but she followed her heart. Tamar and JR took to social media to “take accountability” for their role in the relationship problems.

JR admitted that he “purposely” hurt the Grammy winner by inviting Tommie out while he was “single.” They both glossed over the red flag because he claimed it had “nothing to do” with his relationship. Even die-hard Tamar’s supporters dragged her for taking the Nola Native back last week.

That white man told the world he left Tamar, took her opp on a date, then said Tamar fought to get him back. Embarrassing. — 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖎. (@_dxndi) December 9, 2023

Tamar can do better than concert beef over a man with massa flip-bangs, I’m sry — 11:11 (@candydoranges) December 10, 2023

Tamar is laying up with a white man who linked up with her enemy after they broke up is nasty work…Tamar STAND UP — BFFR‼️ (@jazzy_ofcourse) December 4, 2023

Tamar went from Vince the mouth breathing beast to a white man with a Fantasia barrino bang and multiple babymamas — truly humbled under god (@NotTramBraxton) December 10, 2023

Whew, chile! The mess! And that’s not even the half of the drama.

No matter how happy Tamar is with JR again, she couldn’t let Tommie have the last word or the last laugh. After Toni’s little sis went low with the “cr**khead” comment, Tommie took it straight to hell.

The more Tamar speaks, the more ignorance is revealed. Firstly, we don't need to know any of this. Secondly, this old Colonel Sanders looking dude is making a fool out of Tamar. Thirdly, Tommie is about that life. @TamarBraxtonHer #ShutUpTamar — Red Passion (@redpassion1313) December 9, 2023

