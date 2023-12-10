Tamar Braxton’s recently reconciled relationship with Jeremy “JR” Robinson is in the crosshairs once again after she took a shady shot at her online opp, Tommie Lee. The rapper reacted with receipts from her pillow-talking tryst with Tamar’s man during their breakup.
On Friday, Tamar confided in the crowd at her Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour in full “my man, my man, man!” mode. She reassured fans that JR came “All The Way Home” to her after breaking up and making up at lightning speed in the past month.
@neffe_xoxo
Replying to @. #tamarbraxton #fyp #trending #viralvideo #concert #music #duet #goviral #celebrityrelationships #rnbmusic #rnbconcert #stitch #rnbsingers #loveandwar #fans #concerts #atlanta #orlandoflorida #orlando #rnbvibes #tamarbraxtonchallenge #tommielee
“Y’all know this year has been giving a very up and down situation for me. So I feel like we one in the same,” she admitted. “We go through it, honey!”
Instead of focusing on the love, the baby Braxton clearly still wanted war with Tommie Lee.
@neffe_xoxo
Tamar Braxton said Tommie please! #tamarbraxton #fyp #trending #viralvideo #concert #music #duet #goviral #rnbmusic #rnbconcert #stitch #rnbsingers #loveandwar #fans #concerts #atlanta #orlandoflorida #orlando #rnbvibes #tamarbraxtonchallenge #tommielee
“That’s why I had to go get my man back, y’all. I know y’all are lying if you thought I would let my man go just because he took a cr**khead to a basketball game while we was broken up. No, ma’am! That was not my man,” she told the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida.
“He don’t owe me no loyalty when we broke up. I could’ve went out with his homeboy. What’s up? It’s all fair game when you broke up, b***c! Don’t get it f**ked up! That’s a good man, Savannah,” she continued.
Be careful with what you think is fair game, sis. Tommie isn’t the one to play with.
@neffe_xoxo
Replying to @vrud22 Tamar said she’s from Baltimore baby! #tamarbraxton #fyp #trending #viralvideo #concert #music #duet #goviral #rnbmusic #rnbconcert #stitch #rnbsingers #loveandwar #fans #concerts #atlanta #orlandoflorida #orlando #baltimoretiktok #baltimore #bmore #rnbvibes #tamarbraxtonchallenge #tommielee
“B***h! I’m still from Baltimore, don’t get it f**ked up!” She seemingly warned Tommie during the show.
Jeremy “JR” Robinson Takes Tamar Braxton’s Online Opp Out A Week After Their Split
The week after breaking off their engagement, JR rebounded with Tamar’s rival, Tommie. He asked her out to cozy up courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game, which the Love & Hip-Hop alum proudly posted on IG Stories for revenge.
Not Tommie Lee spotted out with Tamar Braxton ex Jeremy Robinson chi 👀 pic.twitter.com/po8wBCmdQd
— Pharaoh Diaries Magazine (@pdiariesmag) November 18, 2023
The next week, the Queens Court couple reunited for some Thanksgiving block-spinning at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game. Fans begged Tay-Tay not to let messy “Massa” play in her face after doing her dirty, but she followed her heart. Tamar and JR took to social media to “take accountability” for their role in the relationship problems.
@tamarbraxdaily
Smh! This what the man had to say yall … wish them best and mibe along 🥱 Tamar you a special lil one i tell ya still ya‼️ #tamarbraxton #pisces #whitepeople #embarrassing #tictok #fyp #foryoupage #tamartian #tamar #falcons #saints #ifthisislove …. While he at it ask him what was he going to expose??
JR admitted that he “purposely” hurt the Grammy winner by inviting Tommie out while he was “single.” They both glossed over the red flag because he claimed it had “nothing to do” with his relationship. Even die-hard Tamar’s supporters dragged her for taking the Nola Native back last week.
That white man told the world he left Tamar, took her opp on a date, then said Tamar fought to get him back. Embarrassing.
— 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖉𝖎. (@_dxndi) December 9, 2023
Tamar can do better than concert beef over a man with massa flip-bangs, I’m sry
— 11:11 (@candydoranges) December 10, 2023
Tamar is laying up with a white man who linked up with her enemy after they broke up is nasty work…Tamar STAND UP
— BFFR‼️ (@jazzy_ofcourse) December 4, 2023
Tamar went from Vince the mouth breathing beast to a white man with a Fantasia barrino bang and multiple babymamas
— truly humbled under god (@NotTramBraxton) December 10, 2023
Whew, chile! The mess! And that’s not even the half of the drama.
No matter how happy Tamar is with JR again, she couldn’t let Tommie have the last word or the last laugh. After Toni’s little sis went low with the “cr**khead” comment, Tommie took it straight to hell.
The more Tamar speaks, the more ignorance is revealed. Firstly, we don't need to know any of this. Secondly, this old Colonel Sanders looking dude is making a fool out of Tamar. Thirdly, Tommie is about that life. @TamarBraxtonHer #ShutUpTamar
— Red Passion (@redpassion1313) December 9, 2023
Check out why the Tommie Lee vs. Tamar Braxton beef began and how Tommie Lee ended it with claims the singer’s man ate it like groceries after the flip!
How The Tommie Lee Vs. Tamar Braxton Beef Began Over Chrisean Rock
The women got into it online when Tommie accused the singer of “clout-chasing” by inviting Chrisean Rock to join Tamar onstage on Nov. 11. What started with a cameo ended with Chrisean reportedly issuing a backstage beatdown to one of Tamar’s singers. Tommie seemed to support her Baddies West co-star by claiming she made the tour relevant and pushing Tamar’s “Muppet” button with an insult.
Tamar quickly clapped back, shading Tommie as an “out-of-work reality star” and “cokehead.”
If Tommie somehow was so beneath Tamar, then why is she getting a response at all? The “Changed” singer may be off reality TV these days, but they’re both giving Mona Scott Young a run for her money. Tamar clearly met her messy match.
First it was Chrisean, now Tommie? I see a pattern here.
Tamar if you wanna be on Zeus just say that?!?!!! pic.twitter.com/IiSOHxIQNi
— Lanre (@HerBeatness) December 10, 2023
TAMAR BRAXTON!!! YOU ARE A GRAMMY NOMINEE!!! THE LEGENDS LOVE YOU!!! STOP ASSOCIATING WITH ZEUS GIRLIES!!! pic.twitter.com/mMctx8C8Yw
— lewis (@blxndedthot) December 9, 2023
Check out Tommie Lee putting Jeremy “JR” Robinson on blast in response to Tamar Braxton’s shade after the flip!
Tommie Lee Exposes Jeremy “JR” Robinson For Allegedly Trying To Sleep With The Enemy: “I Should’ve Recorded His Head In My A**! Now Go Kiss Him In The Mouth”
While JR was single in the streets as “fair game” at the time, Tommie linked up with him to get her lick back. Following Tamar’s onstage shade, the rapper took to social media to expose her man’s messy receipts and bragged that JR got another kind of lick, too, before kissing and making up with Tamar a few days later. “That n***a ate my a** and I sent him on his way,” she revealed.
Jesus, take the wheel! And take their phones while you’re at it.
Not Tamar’s boyfriend *allegedly* ate Tommie’s azz. This is too much 💀 pic.twitter.com/AUQOOzsirt
— Chris (@chrisloves93) December 9, 2023
Tommie took to Instagram Stories on Saturday with a raunchy recap about how JR is Tamar’s “real enemy.” Tommie clearly has a heart because even she implored Tamar to get some healing and “tighten up.” But first, story time!
The Tommie S**t star explained that JR was “thirsty” and offered to fly her out just because she complimented his suit in the DMs.
“He was down to play opp games. I wouldn’t take nothing serious like that, my love. That n***a ate my a** and I sent him on his way” Tommie said. “When he paid for the Waldorf in points, I knew that I could no longer play this game. So it was a one-night thing.”
Tommie revealed that JR allegedly said he kicked Tamar out to go back to her mother’s house, the tour isn’t really sold out, and “a lot of things that he shouldn’t tell a stranger.”
“Love, if that’s ‘your man’ as you say, then you need to check him! You need to check your situation and see if you’re sleeping with the enemy. I’m not your problem,” she continued.
“I tried to just let you eat my a** for the slaves, I don’t f**k pink d**k!” Tommie said, putting the real “enemy” on blast.
If that man really told Tommie all of that about Tamar not knowing her that’s wilddddddddd😳😳😳
— Uncle Kev 🍻 (@_ProminentKevv) December 9, 2023
Tamar should’ve just sang her songs and went home. Now we know she’s sleeping with the enemy. 😫☹️ https://t.co/iSEeNKxLyJ
— oh. ok. (@Cleaningout2020) December 9, 2023
In the next post, she shared receipts of their DM exchange. Then she exposed a recording supposedly from JR dragging his ex.
“Between you and I, it’s been a week since I said I didn’t want to be with her. She’s been trying to get with me ever since. She’s been trying to get with me every f**king day,” the recording said.
Tommie took pity on Tamar because “we’re two Black girls,” despite the drug use accusations that the bikini-clad baddie denies.
“Silly me, I should’ve recorded his head in my a**, but I try to keep the moment personal. He never f**ked me,” she clarified. “We’re two Black girls letting this, not going to say the race, play with us! Tighten up, my girl! I’m not your issue, that n***a’s your issue,” she said.
“Yeah, we had an issue. Yes, I’m going to play with you, but once I’ve seen the severity of the situation, I was like, ‘This is kind of f**ked up.'”
The LHHATL alum reiterated that she laughs about all this with her man, and he would never entertain Tamar as JR allegedly did with Tommie. After the sister-to-sister moment, Tommie got the last laugh, adding, “Now go kiss him in the mouth, h*e!”
YIKES!
Check out some of the hilarious reactions to Tommie’s receipts and fans Tamar’s “Colonel Sanders” significant other by the 11 herbs and spices swoop bang below.
Tamar wanted smoke by calling Tommie out over Colonel Sanders and now Tommie returning it back
Tommie just made Tamar look goofy as heII. https://t.co/PDXHcDZGxv
— Boochie Da Sleeze (@stoppfeenin) December 9, 2023
Tamar stupidly took that yt man back & tried to embarrass Tommie by calling her a “crackhead”. Tommie came with the ultimate clap back by dropping receipts that he was pillow talking & exposed all of her business while eating her 🍑 pic.twitter.com/kW9dwf8TFK
— ♌️👑 (@LadiiJ88) December 9, 2023
(I had a major side eye when she bought all those billboards for him in different cities to promote his law firm. If he’s so successful why isn’t he paying for them?? Mess!) pic.twitter.com/zgPPqLF7PB
— The Brooke Ashley (@TheBrookeAsh) December 10, 2023
If Tamar don’t run out the back door and leave that white man sitting at the kitchen table. Man, Tommie just said that white man ate her 🍑 and I – pic.twitter.com/qgkRgJVn7J
— 🗣 I’m Outside Again (@RegalBasil) December 9, 2023
Tamar really beefin wit Tommie for that white man who dress like a slave master? Tommie ain’t K Michelle, she gon roast n toast yo ass for months. Hope Tamar’s therapist is on standby.. pic.twitter.com/WJHboWGvTp
— “Well Shit…” (@sincerelymaxxdc) December 10, 2023
TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON he paid in Waldorf points, and he ate her ass and tell her your business that she was down to Miss Evelyn’s house pic.twitter.com/EWML95hbFH
— Bhadd Marques 🤓 (@_periodttt_) December 10, 2023
Say what you will, but Tommie cleared Tamar. Ain't no way in hell y'all let that man cos-playing a character from "Claws" get y'all acting up on social media. pic.twitter.com/pCP712DJn1
— Sir Daniel | DJ & Female MC Historian (@DJSirDaniel) December 10, 2023
Really can’t believe Tamar cutting up over Calvin Candie pic.twitter.com/1HF8jdrVV8
— Nat Love (@Waysofdes) December 9, 2023
This bitch said she was on her Harriet Tubman and let JR eat her ass for reparations for the slaves!!! I’m 😂😂😂😂😂. And that nigga was really talking shit about Tamar to her ! I’m GAGGING!!! https://t.co/w1NDVjUq9R
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) December 9, 2023
TOMMIEEEEEEE!!!!! Not she said that white man ate her ass one week and kissed Tamar in the mouth the next week. Not JR over there pillow talking about her to Tommiee. NOT THIS WHITE MAN GOT THESE BLACK WOMEN ARGUING OVER HIM!!! pic.twitter.com/k17PITxYA9
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) December 9, 2023
Chile, I remember when Tamar was on BFV shittin on her sisters telling them their choices in men were terrible & yet here she is fighting w/ Tommie over Alfalfa who has 6 kids. pic.twitter.com/O56L52uRh1
— Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) December 9, 2023
JR got his ass on that phone and told Tommie that Tamar was trying to get back with him EVERY DAY since they had broken up. This makes that “she fought for me” line in that shit he posted so fucking disturbing and cringy. Stand the fuck up, Tamar, and leave this lame! pic.twitter.com/toWxeHdWXD
— Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) December 9, 2023
Listen, Tommie “started” it with Tamar and it looks like she’s going to finish it. I believe Tommie and what she said and FYI I’m not Team anyone. That white man is a mess. Good luck Tay Tay. pic.twitter.com/aXDyhZ8YpE
— Rodney Tha Voice (@rodneythavoice) December 10, 2023
Tamar really fighting over a yt man rocking a swoop bang? pic.twitter.com/wdSwcbPqZ9
— Passenger Princess (@Jenny_jenjenn) December 10, 2023
I love Tamar down.. but Tommie didn’t tell one lie.
You letting a white man with a slick side part in his head play with you? pic.twitter.com/cQrSR82oUC
— raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) December 9, 2023
Hopefully, after Tommie let the chopper sing about JR, everyone can move on, especially Tamar.
Continue Slideshow
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.