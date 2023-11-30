Love & (No More) War: Tamar ‘Takes Accountability’ For Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Breakup, Shares Smooch With Attorney

It looks like Tamar Braxton and her ex are back on amid her taking accountability for their split. “The breakup happened because of me,” said the songstress. “That’s a good man.”

On Wednesday, the singer’s former fiancé Jeremy “JR” Robinson posted pics from an Orlando vacation he’s currently on with the “Love & War” singer. In the pics, he and Tamar make heart hands while swinging over the ocean.

IceCreamConvos reports that Tamar then shared a video of herself cuddled up with the Queens Court contestant before quickly deleting it.

She then went Live to take the blame for their breakup and explain that she’s the “happiest she’s ever been.”

“We broke up because of me, and because he announced it, it looked a certain way,” said the Baltimore native to her fans. “He announced the breakup, the breakup happened because of me.” “That’s a good man, and I’m so grateful that things played out the way that it has played out. And I think we need to normalize us females when it’s us,” she added before sharing a smooch with the attorney. “I’m not blaming myself, I’m taking accountability.”

Tamar’s Instagram Live comes after she was spotted with JR at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game and after the NOLA native entertained Tamar’s nemesis Tommie Lee.

As previously reported after Chrisean Rock allegedly punched one of Tamar’s singers backstage, Tommie Lee chimed in and cosigned Chrisean’s accusations that Tamar was “clout-chasing” about the incident.

The two then traded “cokehead” and “muppet” shade and Tommie took things to another level by attending an Atlanta Hawks game with Tamar’s ex.

To make matters worse, Tommie even entered the chat and showed an alleged text from JR showing that he invited her out to the Falcons vs. Saints game, the same game where he was spotted with Tamar.

Tamar has not addressed Tommie’s claims.

In October, JR announced that he called off his engagement to the singer.

“So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy & being a better person,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it. So, I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

What do YOU think about Tamar reconciling with Jeremy “JR” Robinson and taking the blame for their split?