Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson’s on-again, off-again relationship is back on despite “purposely” hurting her by dating her online enemy Tommie Lee weeks after the breakup. Yikes!

It looks like Tamar Braxton’s back-to-back break-in and breakup with Jeremy “JR” Robinson was just the beginning of their messy relationship drama. The former fiancés swing from PDA to shocking shady shenanigans in the blink of an eye. Now, they’re giving love a second chance.

As BOSSIP previously reported, JR raised eyebrows and concerns when he soft-launched his reunion with Tamar. He posted videos with the Braxton beauty at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game on Thanksgiving weekend. The “Colonel Sanders” slander commenced from fans begging Tamar to “stand up” and drop the man who embarrassed her twice.

JR took to social media to confirm the broken engagement. He claimed he still had love for Tamar, only to wade into her social media beef with Tommie Lee and side with her enemy. Atlanta Black Star reports JR denied hurting Tamar during their relationship but “purposely” hurt her by asking Tommie on a date weeks after the split.

Not Tommie Lee spotted out with Tamar Braxton ex Jeremy Robinson chi 👀 pic.twitter.com/po8wBCmdQd — Pharaoh Diaries Magazine (@pdiariesmag) November 18, 2023

The NOLA native posted a video taking accountability for his part in the drama and confessing his love for Tamar. He also seemingly responded to critical comments that he played in Tamar’s face and with her heart.

“We’re definitely back together, but because I chose to be back together, and I love her with all my heart,” he said. “Now, I’m sure she is going to explain that I didn’t hurt her. I didn’t cheat on her. I didn’t break her heart. I didn’t lie to her in our relationship. But there are things that I needed to heal from. And that’s real.”

JR reflected on how their whirlwind reality TV romance on Queens Court created challenges. Their high-profile relationship started with “speed dating for like six weeks.”

“We got engaged. I proposed, I loved her. Some things happened. And, do I accept responsibility for the things that I failed? Absolutely, but were there things that I needed to heal from? C’mon, absolutely. One thousand percent. Did I hurt her? Yes! Purposely,” he continued, appearing to reference his date with Tommie Lee amid her nasty beef with Tamar. “I don’t hide from that. I don’t hide from it, I don’t. I don’t, I don’t hide from that. I was single. We weren’t speaking. Period. But, I had to get to a place where my anger and hurt could heal, and I healed,” JR confessed.

He sounded more sincere than like a slick talker, but Tamar supporters weren’t feeling the malicious admission. They still couldn’t get past his get-back with Tommie and brought up his past baby mama drama.

Tamar Braxton ain’t standing on no type of business. That man went on a date with your opp. Ain’t no coming back after that. — TammyFay (@mstammyfay) December 1, 2023

Why weren't you healed before going on a dating show to find your Sixth Queen 🤔 https://t.co/wNB1bJiSww — L-Train – LTV Productions (@lworkyourgifts) December 1, 2023

So he “hurt” her purposefully, they break up, he was probably spreading it wide in Atlanta and then when he got his fill, she took him back? Smh it’s above me. If she likes it I love it. All of this mess for a man with a million baby mamas smh. https://t.co/oXSWky9CfJ pic.twitter.com/gBEJdlf8Hq — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) December 1, 2023

Somebody come and get Colonel Sanders! https://t.co/fiSXmv3LQe — Downtown Vonnie Brown (@iMrMouth) December 1, 2023

Ew he gives massa. Her sisters and mom need to do an intervention. https://t.co/D27NL2cj9U — martytweets (@martyposted) December 2, 2023

Tamar Braxton ain’t standing on no type of business. That man went on a date with your opp. Ain’t no coming back after that. — TammyFay (@mstammyfay) December 1, 2023

See how Jeremy “JR” Robinson responded to clapbacks about rebounding with Tommie Lee following his Tamar Braxton split after the flip!