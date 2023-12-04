Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson’s on-again, off-again relationship is back on despite “purposely” hurting her by dating her online enemy Tommie Lee weeks after the breakup. Yikes!
It looks like Tamar Braxton’s back-to-back break-in and breakup with Jeremy “JR” Robinson was just the beginning of their messy relationship drama. The former fiancés swing from PDA to shocking shady shenanigans in the blink of an eye. Now, they’re giving love a second chance.
As BOSSIP previously reported, JR raised eyebrows and concerns when he soft-launched his reunion with Tamar. He posted videos with the Braxton beauty at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game on Thanksgiving weekend. The “Colonel Sanders” slander commenced from fans begging Tamar to “stand up” and drop the man who embarrassed her twice.
JR took to social media to confirm the broken engagement. He claimed he still had love for Tamar, only to wade into her social media beef with Tommie Lee and side with her enemy. Atlanta Black Star reports JR denied hurting Tamar during their relationship but “purposely” hurt her by asking Tommie on a date weeks after the split.
Not Tommie Lee spotted out with Tamar Braxton ex Jeremy Robinson chi 👀 pic.twitter.com/po8wBCmdQd
— Pharaoh Diaries Magazine (@pdiariesmag) November 18, 2023
The NOLA native posted a video taking accountability for his part in the drama and confessing his love for Tamar. He also seemingly responded to critical comments that he played in Tamar’s face and with her heart.
“We’re definitely back together, but because I chose to be back together, and I love her with all my heart,” he said.
“Now, I’m sure she is going to explain that I didn’t hurt her. I didn’t cheat on her. I didn’t break her heart. I didn’t lie to her in our relationship. But there are things that I needed to heal from. And that’s real.”
@tamarbraxdaily
Smh! This what the man had to say yall … wish them best and mibe along 🥱 Tamar you a special lil one i tell ya still ya‼️ #tamarbraxton #pisces #whitepeople #embarrassing #tictok #fyp #foryoupage #tamartian #tamar #falcons #saints #ifthisislove …. While he at it ask him what was he going to expose??
JR reflected on how their whirlwind reality TV romance on Queens Court created challenges. Their high-profile relationship started with “speed dating for like six weeks.”
“We got engaged. I proposed, I loved her. Some things happened. And, do I accept responsibility for the things that I failed? Absolutely, but were there things that I needed to heal from? C’mon, absolutely. One thousand percent. Did I hurt her? Yes! Purposely,” he continued, appearing to reference his date with Tommie Lee amid her nasty beef with Tamar.
“I don’t hide from that. I don’t hide from it, I don’t. I don’t, I don’t hide from that. I was single. We weren’t speaking. Period. But, I had to get to a place where my anger and hurt could heal, and I healed,” JR confessed.
He sounded more sincere than like a slick talker, but Tamar supporters weren’t feeling the malicious admission. They still couldn’t get past his get-back with Tommie and brought up his past baby mama drama.
Tamar Braxton ain’t standing on no type of business. That man went on a date with your opp. Ain’t no coming back after that.
— TammyFay (@mstammyfay) December 1, 2023
Why weren't you healed before going on a dating show to find your Sixth Queen 🤔 https://t.co/wNB1bJiSww
— L-Train – LTV Productions (@lworkyourgifts) December 1, 2023
So he “hurt” her purposefully, they break up, he was probably spreading it wide in Atlanta and then when he got his fill, she took him back? Smh it’s above me. If she likes it I love it. All of this mess for a man with a million baby mamas smh. https://t.co/oXSWky9CfJ pic.twitter.com/gBEJdlf8Hq
— Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) December 1, 2023
Somebody come and get Colonel Sanders! https://t.co/fiSXmv3LQe
— Downtown Vonnie Brown (@iMrMouth) December 1, 2023
Ew he gives massa. Her sisters and mom need to do an intervention. https://t.co/D27NL2cj9U
— martytweets (@martyposted) December 2, 2023
See how Jeremy “JR” Robinson responded to clapbacks about rebounding with Tommie Lee following his Tamar Braxton split after the flip!
Jeremy “JR” Robinson Explains He Dated Tommie Lee After Her Beef With Tamar Braxton Because He Was “Hurt” And “Single”
Since Tamar Braxton took accountability for their split, it sounds like JR decided to do the same. He owned up to needing to heal and addressed the critics about embarrassing his boo with her online opp, Tommie Lee. At the time, the reality TV stars exchanged shade calling each other “muppet” and “cokehead.” In a follow-up to his first post about reconciling, he addressed the skeptical reactions on TikTok live.
@tamarbraxdaily
Replying to @Lalaivana this what mr.positive had to say again… #tamarbraxton #loveandwartour #fyp #foryoupage #tictok #tamartian #tamar #changed #spintheblock #instagram #pisces #ughughughughuhhh #standonbusiness Tamar: 🏃🏾♀️💨
“Some things happened. I had to step away so I could heal. Did I invite somebody out? Of course, I did. Did I, was I out there being single? Absolutely! But, the truth is, I think that the love that I have for [Tamar]… I realized how much love I have for her. She realized how much love she had for me,” he continued in part 2 of the video.
Tamar previously said he’s “a good man” as she announced their reunion and accepted fault for their split. Now that they’re officially back together, JR said he’s done playing the games that “hurt” Tamar.
“So anything in the period of me being single has nothing to do with our relationship. So say what you want to say. It’s whatever,” he continued.
JR paused and puckered his lips for Tamar to co-sign with a kiss at the end of the video. If the diva likes JR spinning the block “All The Way Home,” we love it.
On Monday, the attorney doubled down on declaring his love for Tamar.
See what Jeremy “JR” Robinson said about making it through Love And War with Tamar Braxton after the flip!
Jeremy “JR” Robinson Declares His Love For Tamar Braxton After Admitting He “Purposely Hurt Her”
On Monday, JR expounded on his feelings about the “Changed” singer. After a few days of fans dragging his video confessions, he set the record straight for social media. The former dating show contestant took to Instagram with a “long post alert” about their journey back to each other.
JR set the tone with some soul-searching questions he pondered about handling “adversity, heartbreak and healing.”
“Are we willing to not give up on our partners no matter what happens? Are we willing to set aside our own egos to protect what is still left of our love?” he asked. “I had to fight hard to push past the hurt, and past my own ego, because God kept bringing me back to how much I love @tamarbraxton – and yet, I still needed to heal to see the beauty of our love.”
He admitted to playing into Tommie Lee’s beef with Tamar because “hurt people hurt people.” He added that he only did damage to himself in the long run.
“I’ve never been one to shy away from sharing and being accountable for my highs and my lows. While I was healing, I couldn’t possibly want to be with anyone else, but I’m sure people can resonate with also not wanting to be alone. For anyone that I hurt, I’m sorry,” he wrote.
“I’m grateful that God saw fit to protect what was truly made for me and that we were able to find our way back to love. I am incredibly touched by how much she fought for me! I’m committed to loving this woman forever and I appreciate all the love and support that have come from our family, friends and supporters!”
What do you think about Tamar Braxton reuniting with Jeremy “JR” Robinson?
