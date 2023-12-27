Bossip Video

Rasheeda is setting the record straight about where things stand with K. Michelle amid new calls for her to apologize to the songstress.

In a lengthy Instagram live session on Dec. 26, the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star said she apologized to her fellow co-star K. Michelle years ago after she accused the singer of lying about the physical abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of her ex, Memphitz.

The entrepreneur and rapper took to Instagram to address the issue after fans called for her to make amends with the “V.S.O.P.” hitmaker. Rapper Sukihana also sent out a tweet demanding for the 47-year-old to issue a formal apology.

Rasheeda clearly caught wind of the comments because she responded on Instagram Live and told followers that she talked to “that young lady.”

“To be clear — because we’ve been talking about this for a long time — I had conversations, and I have to say I’m sorry that you guys don’t know that I actually had conversations with that young lady and we had spoken and I have apologized on that same platform that you’ve seen everything else,” Rasheeda told fans while omitting K.Michelle’s name.

“That was done. She and I had conversations and I wished her well.”

Kirk Frost, Rasheeda’s husband, then stepped in to help the star address concerns about her beef with the award-winning singer. He implored his wife to say Michelle’s name so that there was no confusion about who her apology was addressed to.

“What’s the young lady’s name? Because you are in The Shade Room and they are saying one thing, so you have to say the name.”

Rasheeda replied:

“I did! I told K.Michelle and I apologized to her. I apologized to her and wished her the best. We wished each other well. I always told her, ‘You can sing your ass off no matter if we are getting along or not.’”

Before she cleared the air, Rasheeda initially told fans that she wouldn’t be apologizing to K. Michelle. Kirk also backed up his wifey stating that she had already issued an apology to the singer years ago.

“If you tell a dumb n— to go back and look at the f —king reunion when you did apologize they’ll shut the f—k up,” Kirk said.

Rasheeda’s Beef with K. Michelle started On Season 1 of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta In 2013

If you can recall #LHHATL in 2013, K. Michelle confided in her fellow co-star about the physical and verbal abuse she allegedly endured during her rocky relationship with Memphitz. The star said she wanted the former Jive Records producer to apologize for his egregious behavior over the years, but instead of consoling her friend, Rasheeda accused the R&B crooner of lying about her domestic violence story.

“Maybe he’s not doing that because that’s not something he did to you,” the “Marry Me” rapper told Michelle without batting an eye.

Baffled by her so-called friend’s response, Michelle insisted that Memphitz — real name Mickey Wright — “beat her” over the course of their vitriolic relationship.

“Rasheeda, he did that to me. I had scars all over my legs, carpet burns from fighting. How would you feel if you had a towel over your face — smothered? He needs to apologize,” she added.

Play

They later almost traded blows on the Season 1 reunion of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta when Rasheeda doubled down on her speculation over Michelle’s abuse claims.

Play

Back in 2015, Memphitz lost a defamation suit against the owners of VH1 and Love Hip Hop Atlanta producers over K. Michelle’s claims of physical abuse. The producer sought $15 million in compensatory damages and $50 million in punitive damages.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that in depositions Memphitz acknowledged that he got into a physical altercation with K Michelle in a Memphis hotel altercation in 2009 and also allegedly sent a text message threatening to kill the singer’s son.

Most recently, however, Memphitz said in an interview with the Toast To Atlanta that the singer lied about the abuse to allegedly sabotage his forthcoming wedding to his now ex-wife Toya Johnson.

What do YOU think about Rasheeda’s response to calls for her to apologize to K. Michelle?

So far, K. has yet to react, but in July she offered a curt response to a fan who wondered if the “Marry Me” rapper apologized.