While enjoying her Boss Moves season 2 release party, Rasheeda may have fueled some ongoing gossip about Real Housewife of Atlanta.

“Obviously, it’s some vibing going on, let’s just say,” said the rapper/reality star about rumors that Drew Sidora is seeing a former WNBA player.

 

The rapper/reality star was spotted this week at the premiere party for her Philo series that features her welcoming audiences into her home and businesses.

Seen on the scene at the celebration was of course the woman of the hour who posed with her husband Kirk…

Boss Moves season 2 guest Marlo Hampton…

Deelishis…

and Rasheeda’s Love & Hip Hop cast mates; Spice, Yandy Smith, Mendeecees Harris, Shekinah, Bambi, and Sierra Gates.

 

During the extravagant affair, the “Marry Me” rapper spoke on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast and she shared her thoughts on a rumored new couple; Drew Sidora and Ty Young.

Rasheeda Speaks On Ty Toung & Drew Sidora’s Rumored Romance

As previously reported, Ty’s ex Mimi Faust fueled rumors that Ralph Pittman’s estranged wife was seeing the athlete and it’s become a storyline on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. 

 

“Obviously, it’s some vibing going on, let’s just say,” said Rasheeda while noting that she tries to “mind [her] damn business.”

She surmised however that “things be happening” amid ongoing speculation about the Bravolebrity and the former WNBA player who was in attendance at Rassheeda’s party and was spotted chatting with Marlo Hampton.

“Now listen, it’s a lot, OK?” she added before encouraging Drew to be content amid her ongoing divorce because “life is short.” “It is what it is.”

Rasheeda didn’t only speak on Dre and Ty’s rumored romance, she also spoke on season 2 of Boss Moves which premiered August 22 on Philo.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support and love I’ve received throughout my career,” said Rasheeda via press release. “Season 2 is a chance for me to connect with my fans on a deeper level and showcase the many facets of my life. I can’t wait for everyone to join me on this exciting journey.”

 

What do YOU think about Rasheeda weighing in on the Drew Sidora and Ty Young rumors?

Are YOU watching Boss Moves season 2?

