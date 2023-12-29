A woman is accusing Jermaine Jackson, founding Jackson 5 member, of “egregious and violent sexual assault” in 1988 and she’s claiming that Berry Gordy allegedly covered it up.

Rita Barrett filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, accusing Jackson of sexually assaulting her with “force and violence.” According to Rolling Stone, the suit names Jackson, Jackson Music Productions, and Work Records as defendants.

Barrett is suing for unspecified damages for sexual assault, battery, sexual battery, and negligence.

Rita Barrett’s Account Of The Alleged Home Invasion And Sexual Assault

Barrett said she met Jackson through her husband Ben’s relationship with Berry Gordy while working as a music contractor.

She accused Michael Jackson’s big brother of showing up to her home uninvited in 1988 to attack her. Barrett reportedly “feared for her life” until Jackson left.

“Defendant Jackson forced himself into Plaintiff’s home, and with force and violence sexually assaulted Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states. “During the assault, Plaintiff, a woman of faith, prayed to God for help. During the assault, Plaintiff feared for her life. After the assault and when Defendant Jackson was satiated, he left the residence.”

For those wondering why Barrett didn’t come forward in 1988, she claims she did.

See what Rita Barrett says Berry Gordy did when she reported the alleged assault to him after the flip.