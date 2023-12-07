A fourth woman is suing Sean “Diddy” Combs for sexual assault and sex trafficking when she was 17 and he was 34. The details of this case require a trigger warning for the graphic descriptions.
On Wednesday, a fourth woman claimed Diddy and two other people gang-raped and sex-trafficked her when she was a minor. NBC News reports the woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit about an alleged 2003 assault by Diddy, former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre, and an unnamed individual.
She credited Cassie (Cassandra Ventura) and the other women who sued Diddy (Liza Gardner and Joie Dickerson-Neal) as inspiration. Doe said the brave women gave her “the confidence to tell her story as well.” Another Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Diddy for sexual assault as well. With the help of Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, Doe filed the federal lawsuit in New York.
Similar to Cassie’s lawsuit, Jane Doe included Diddy’s businesses. The new case names Daddy’s House Recordings and Bad Boy Entertainment as defendants.
“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio. The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life,” Wigdor said.
“As a result of being raped by Mr. Combs, Mr. Pierre and the Third Assailant, Ms. Doe suffered significant emotional distress that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years,” according to the suit.
The court documents include images taken from the night of the alleged assaults at Diddy’s studio, according to her attorney. One has Doe sitting on Diddy’s lap, which she says he requested.
"Unlike many victims who have come forward after decades, Ms. Doe can prove that she not only met Mr. Combs on the night in question, but was in his studio, in New York City, with him on that night. Remember when viewing these, Ms. Doe was 17 years old." pic.twitter.com/PPjtkGEzGm
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 6, 2023
Read Jane Doe’s account from the latest sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy and his response after the flip.
Jane Doe Accuses Diddy, Former Bad Boy President Herve Pierre, And “Third Assailant” Of Gang Rape And Sex Trafficking
According to the filing, Doe met Pierre in a Detroit lounge when she was in the 11th grade, and he called Diddy to introduce her to his famous “best friend.” The “More Money, More Problems” rapper reportedly “convinced Ms. Doe to accompany Mr. Pierre and the Third Assailant on a private jet to come to his studio in New York City.”
Before they left for the private jet, the suit claims Pierre ” smoked crack cocaine at the lounge and forced Doe to perform oral sex on him.” Doe alleges that after she arrived at Daddy’s House Recording studio, Combs, Pierre, and the Third Assailant plied her with “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol.”
Doe “became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the lawsuit continues.
The documents accuse Diddy, Pierre, and the Third Assailant of taking turns raping Doe on the studio’s bathroom floor. She reportedly “fell into the fetal position” and could barely walk or stand afterward. Doe described someone helping her walk out of the building and into a car back to the airport. She has “very limited recollection of her transport home” but returned to Michigan early in the morning without her underwear.
After 20 years, the suit claims Jane Doe still suffers from the trauma of that night. Following this latest filing, Sean “Diddy” Combs broke his silence about the allegations against him.
See Diddy’s response to the sexual assault lawsuits and accusations after the flip.
Sean “Diddy” Combs Denies Sexual Assault Allegations After New Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Gang Rapre & Sex Trafficking
Diddy did not publicly respond after lawsuits from his ex and former artist Cassie, Liza Gardner, and Joie Dickerson-Neal. On Wednesday, after a fourth accuser came forward, the Bad Boy mogul spoke out in his defense. He took to Instagram with a statement denying the accusations against him.
Diddy released a statement in ALL CAPS.
"LET ME BE ABSOLUTELY CLEAR: I DID NOT DO ANY OF THE AWFUL THINGS BEING ALLEGED. I WILL FIGHT FOR MY NAME, MY FAMILY AND FOR THE TRUTH." pic.twitter.com/sYVGbSbrOb
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 6, 2023
“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he wrote.
Herve Pierre has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit against him.
