A fourth woman is suing Sean “Diddy” Combs for sexual assault and sex trafficking when she was 17 and he was 34. The details of this case require a trigger warning for the graphic descriptions.

On Wednesday, a fourth woman claimed Diddy and two other people gang-raped and sex-trafficked her when she was a minor. NBC News reports the woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit about an alleged 2003 assault by Diddy, former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre, and an unnamed individual.

She credited Cassie (Cassandra Ventura) and the other women who sued Diddy (Liza Gardner and Joie Dickerson-Neal) as inspiration. Doe said the brave women gave her “the confidence to tell her story as well.” Another Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Diddy for sexual assault as well. With the help of Cassie’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, Doe filed the federal lawsuit in New York.

Similar to Cassie’s lawsuit, Jane Doe included Diddy’s businesses. The new case names Daddy’s House Recordings and Bad Boy Entertainment as defendants.

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio. The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life,” Wigdor said. “As a result of being raped by Mr. Combs, Mr. Pierre and the Third Assailant, Ms. Doe suffered significant emotional distress that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years,” according to the suit.

The court documents include images taken from the night of the alleged assaults at Diddy’s studio, according to her attorney. One has Doe sitting on Diddy’s lap, which she says he requested.

"Unlike many victims who have come forward after decades, Ms. Doe can prove that she not only met Mr. Combs on the night in question, but was in his studio, in New York City, with him on that night. Remember when viewing these, Ms. Doe was 17 years old." pic.twitter.com/PPjtkGEzGm — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 6, 2023

