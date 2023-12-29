Bossip Video

Trina isn’t backing down from her opinion on who the real queen of rap is.

During a resurfaced interview from One Music Festival back in October, Trina was asked why she thinks there are so many women rappers thriving right now.

In response, she credited one person: Beyoncé.

“Yeah, Beyoncé,” she said without hesitation. “‘Cause she’s like the number one female rapper when she does rap. When you hear her do a song and it’s rapping involved, it’s just like, ‘Oh my god.’ It’s more inspiration.”

Nicki Minaj’s fans quickly jumped in to complain (who else saw that coming?) about Trina’s answer, with many of them posting clips from when she’s paid homage to Nicki in the past.

“I’m sorry I have to laugh because trina was doing nicki tributes when nicki was still a rookie,” one Barb wrote on X. “But she wasn’t the one that opened doors for the new girls? Oh okay.”

Because of all the commotion surrounding her crowning of Beyoncé, Trina decided to take to Instagram to let everyone know she’s not backing down from what she said.

“I rlly don’t give a rats a** how anybody feel, I said what I said,” the rapper wrote in her caption under a picture of Beyoncé. “That’s the Queen Bey and I’m gonna STAN ðŸ on that ðŸ—£ï¸ðŸ—£ï¸ðŸ—£ï¸.” She continued, “Beyonce is the Queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL genres of music when it comes to me â€¼ï¸ go argue with the IRS or somebody else idc ðŸ˜®‍ðŸ’¨ðŸ™„ and that’s not up for debate over here.”

She even took to her IG Story to triple down, sharing a similar sentiment about her convictions.