Nicki Minaj is coming for more than the top spot with her Pink Friday 2 rollout. She’s calling out Elliott Wilson and DJ Envy for an “agenda” against her music.

Nicki accused her critics of trying to undermine her career and new album release. The “Barbie World” star began beefing with Wilson after his comment about her appearance on Kai Cenat’s Twitch channel. One tweet about the record-breaking stream turned into a rant, telling the Rap Radar founder to “spit Jay-Z d*kk out for one second.”

On Thursday, Nicki tweeted about her recent live-stream with Kai Cenat. Other rappers like Offset recently appeared on his Twitch channel, but Nicki broke records for the internet personality. According to Complex, their collaboration drew up to 348,593 viewers, breaking his July record of 306,280. Nicki took to social media to thank her fans for showing up and showing out.

How long was I on Kai last night? It’s crazy that we broke his streaming record, too! So proud of you guys & his fans as well. Numbers don’t lie. Well…unless you’re… 😂 It was so much fun#PinkFriday2 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2023

Nicki had “so much fun” the previous night, which included twerking at a dance party. Some fans loved seeing her turn up with Cenat and his family.

This energy on Kai’s stream was so litt >> He really turned Nicki tf up! pic.twitter.com/TgLZzSudB7 — Khalil (@SleezeMaraj) December 14, 2023

Wilson shared a now-deleted screenshot from the moment, shadily commenting, “Hip Hop Journalism.”

Thousands Of Social Media Users Join Nicki Minaj In Clapping Back At Elliott Wilson

Nicki fired back, calling it hypocrisy to shade newcomers after she said they “tried to tarnish my image” for the same thing.

Elliot if you’d spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers. Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2023

He didn’t want the smoke and explained that he wasn’t taking any shots at Nicki. As the Barbz started to swarm, he reposted praise about Nicki’s GOAT status and loving the lead single in March, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

“Never dissed Nicki. Always said she’s the female rap 🐐. Over Lauryn, Missy, Kim and Foxy and all. I think Cardi B is dope too. …. Nicki is goat and best again. New album is dope,” he clarified.

It was too late to stop Nicki’s fans from dragging the journalist. Other Hip Hop heads accused Wilson of being a hypocrite for another reason. They claimed the self-proclaimed “GOAT of Hip Hop Journalism” did the same “clout chasing” as Cenat before a new generation took over.

Elliott Wilson should understand chasing clout more than anyone seeing as he left a collective that actually covered Hip Hop culture at Ego Trip to instead turn XXL into Shady/Aftermath/G Unit Monthly then cover gossip & bullshit @ Rap Radar rather than promote quality art https://t.co/X1zW9m3DlY — Dart_Adams (@Dart_Adams) December 15, 2023

When I saw "Elliott Wilson" & "integrity" in the same sentence, my first thought was "Are we talking about another Elliott Wilson or…?" The North remembers! — Wicked Witch of Every Direction™ 🧭 (@softjunebreeze) December 15, 2023

Nicki didn’t let up either, expanding the claims of a conspiracy to “4 companies that are still trying their hardest to bring me down.”

There are 4 companies that are still trying their hardest to bring me down. But GOD. holla @ y’all tmrw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 14, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, she mentioned DJ Envy for admitting in 2019 that he blackballed her music at Power 105.1. Nicki also joked that God helped her get the last laugh after accusations that he fraudulently flipped “busted houses.”

Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio? Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior. Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh… We prayed, envy 1 by 1… God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD.… https://t.co/eg16bhe3kP — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2023

“Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio? Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior,” she wrote. ““Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh… We prayed, envy 1 by 1… God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD.”

The drama didn’t end there. Nicki proceeded to drag Wilson even more in another interview with Cenat.

