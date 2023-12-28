Kevin Hart is following in Cardi B’s footsteps by suing YouTuber Tasha K over allegations made in one of her videos.
The comedian filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which centers on an online interview between his formal personal assistant Miesha Shakes and Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K. According to the complaint, Shakes worked for Hart’s company from Aug. 2017 to Oct. 2020.
The interview–which was published on Dec. 22–includes allegations from Shakes that Hart had an affair at his office. She also claimed she told the actor’s wife Eniko he was cheating on her, and that he had a gambling problem.
According to Hart’s complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tasha K demanded money and threatened to release the interview if he didn’t pay.
The document alleges that someone “affiliated with Kebe” contacted a representative of Hart in November, informing them the interview that “would be damaging to Hart’s reputation” had been recorded. “The individual stated that Kebe would publish the Interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000.”
The comedian contacted the police and issued a cease and desist order to the Youtuber, asking that she not publish the interview, according to the lawsuit. It cited the NDA between Shakes and Hart, and pointed out that posting the interview “would constitute intentional interference with contractual relations.”
Aside from violating the NDA, the interview, according to Hart’s complaint, “included false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved.” The lawsuit added that Shakes made statement “that were false, including that Hart recorded a video of a sexual encounter, and that he faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident.”
Hart is suing all defendants for civil extortion, and invasion of privacy (public disclosure of private facts). He is also suing Shakes for breach of contract and defamation; and he’s suing Kebe for intentional interference with contractual relations.
As for Tasha K, it looks like she hasn’t learned much since losing her defamation lawsuit against Cardi B. She took to X following news of the lawsuit to throw some shots at the comedian, cracking a joke about his height.
“One thing for sure is “Short Man Syndrome” is real af,” she tweeted on Thursday morning.
Yikes.
