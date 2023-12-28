Bossip Video

Kevin Hart is following in Cardi B’s footsteps by suing YouTuber Tasha K over allegations made in one of her videos.

The comedian filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court, which centers on an online interview between his formal personal assistant Miesha Shakes and Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K. According to the complaint, Shakes worked for Hart’s company from Aug. 2017 to Oct. 2020.

The interview–which was published on Dec. 22–includes allegations from Shakes that Hart had an affair at his office. She also claimed she told the actor’s wife Eniko he was cheating on her, and that he had a gambling problem.

According to Hart’s complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Tasha K demanded money and threatened to release the interview if he didn’t pay.

The document alleges that someone “affiliated with Kebe” contacted a representative of Hart in November, informing them the interview that “would be damaging to Hart’s reputation” had been recorded. “The individual stated that Kebe would publish the Interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000.”

The comedian contacted the police and issued a cease and desist order to the Youtuber, asking that she not publish the interview, according to the lawsuit. It cited the NDA between Shakes and Hart, and pointed out that posting the interview “would constitute intentional interference with contractual relations.”