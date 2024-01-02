Bossip Video

If there’s one thing we can always count on Cardi B for, it’s her unfiltered honesty.

The rapper took to social media over the holiday weekend to discuss the status of her relationship with her estranged husband, Offset.

The couple previously made headlines for playing gigs at the same Miami hotel on New Year’s Eve amid their separation.

While a lot of fans were waiting to see what drama might unfold, the pair seemed to have a great time, with videos on social media showing them celebrating the New Year together at a strip club.

Following the clips of their night together, Cardi took to a Space on X–the social media platform previously known as Twitter–to let her followers know what really happened that night.

“Was I clubbing with my baby daddy? Yes. Did I get d***ed down on New Year’s Eve? Yes. I needed d**k on New Year’s Eve,” the “WAP” rapper candidly told her fans. She continued, “I feel like we were vibing on New Year’s Eve, we had a good time.”

Unfortunately, for any fans rooting for a reconciliation, Cardi insists that their New Year’s Eve rendezvous isn’t a sign of what’s to come for their marriage. She claims they’re not back together. They are, however, working on their issues and going to therapy.

The former Love & Hip Hop star did the same rumor control after spending Christmas with Offset, subtly letting everyone know their willingness to be cordial for their kids doesn’t mean they’re getting back together.

A viral tweet claimed “Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days.”

In response, a fan attached a clip of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss telling her co-star Porsha Williams, “You just made that up.”

The “Be Careful” rapper “liked” the video response, essentially confirming the original tweet was incorrect.