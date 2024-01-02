A separated #RHOP star is going IG official with her boo whom she previously dated pre-Potomac fame.

Mia Thornton sent social media into a tizzy on Sunday when she posted a coupled-up photo of herself with her legs wrapped around a mystery man’s waist captioned, “4.4.4.” symbolizing April 4, 2024.

“Let’s Go!” she added on the post set to Summer Walker’s track “To Summer, From Cole.”

The post caught the eyes of #RHOP costars who couldn’t help but react in the comments.

I respect Wendy trying to keep Mia as an ally 😭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/XtkgLoda4p — bravobuddies (@bravobuddies) January 1, 2024

Several fans also commented and asked questions about the sparkling diamond ring visible on the real housewife’s left hand.

“Is that a new ring or the old one?” wondered one, while another added, “Looking like a new ring, chile.”

According to PEOPLE, however, the ring which Mia previously wore to BravoCon in November, is not an engagement ring, but a symbol to show that she’s “committed.”

The reality star told Andy Cohen that she’s not engaged but is in a relationship as she continues living separately from her husband.

If you’re curious to know who Mia’s man is, several people have confirmed that he’s a national radio personality that the reality star reconnected with.

