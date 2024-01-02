A separated #RHOP star is going IG official with her boo whom she previously dated pre-Potomac fame.
Mia Thornton sent social media into a tizzy on Sunday when she posted a coupled-up photo of herself with her legs wrapped around a mystery man’s waist captioned, “4.4.4.” symbolizing April 4, 2024.
“Let’s Go!” she added on the post set to Summer Walker’s track “To Summer, From Cole.”
The post caught the eyes of #RHOP costars who couldn’t help but react in the comments.
“The hardest soft launch 🔥🔥,” wrote Ashley Darby, “Bishhhhhh!!! I’m gagging” added her onscreen frenemy Dr. Wendy Osefo.
“”Okkkkkkkk! 2024 coming in hottttt!” wrote Gizelle Bryant.
I respect Wendy trying to keep Mia as an ally 😭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/XtkgLoda4p
— bravobuddies (@bravobuddies) January 1, 2024
Several fans also commented and asked questions about the sparkling diamond ring visible on the real housewife’s left hand.
“Is that a new ring or the old one?” wondered one, while another added, “Looking like a new ring, chile.”
According to PEOPLE, however, the ring which Mia previously wore to BravoCon in November, is not an engagement ring, but a symbol to show that she’s “committed.”
The reality star told Andy Cohen that she’s not engaged but is in a relationship as she continues living separately from her husband.
If you’re curious to know who Mia’s man is, several people have confirmed that he’s a national radio personality that the reality star reconnected with.
Hit the flip for more.
Mia Thornton Is Dating Incognito Of “Posted On Tha Corner”
Mia’s mystery man is Incognito, host of the nationally syndicated show “Posted On The Corner.”
Incognito originally hails from Columbus, Georgia, and lives in Atlanta. He also apparently went to school with the Bravo star.
A source close to Mia told TheShadeRoom that Mia has rekindled a romance with Incognito who was her high school sweetheart.
The source added that the two are NOT engaged, but in a committed relationship, and things are “heading in that direction when the time is right.”
During the #RHOP reunion, Mia’s on-again, off-again best friend Jacqueline, told a quick story about Mia’s husband Gordon being unable to reach her while she was in Atlanta and Mia confessed that she was planning to spend some time with her ex-boyfriend’s mother.
“I was gonna have brunch with my ex-boyfriend’s mother, that’s what he got upset about,” said Mia.
LMAOOO It’s Wendy doing the “SHUSHHHHH NOW” hand signal bc she wanted to see Jacqueline’s receipts that’s taking me outtt 💀 #rhop pic.twitter.com/uQbQUqShgd
— Daily Bravo 💌 (@dailybravomail) March 2, 2023
People now believe that Incognito was the ex in question.
Mia Thornton Announced Her Separation From Gordon Thornton In September, Gordon Alleged That Mia Moved On For Financial Gain
Mia is still legally married to her husband of 11 years, Gordon Thornton. She announced their separation exclusively with PEOPLE in September and confirmed that the “mutual” split officially happened in June.
In October, Gordon said in an interview with TMZ, that he gave the 39-year-old Bravolebrity permission to be with other men to “satisfy” her needs but accused her of lying about her escapades.
“I know there’s going to come a time when I probably won’t be able to satisfy all of her needs,” said Gordon to the outlet.
“What really aggravates me through all of this, is that I’d given her permission, and yet she still chooses to sneak around, chooses to lie, chooses to continually change her story about what’s going on and why she’s leaving me.”
He also alleged that Mia told him that her new boyfriend is her “soulmate” and she’s planning on buying a house with him. According to Gordon, however, Mia’s main interest in the mystery man is only “based on monetary gain.”
“I do agree that Mia married me for my money and the future that she thought I could provide,” said Gordon. “I absolutely believe her leaving me now is tied to the fact that I don’t have access to assets and my funds are limited at this point in time. I absolutely believe that she’s leaving me because she sees an upgrade,” he added.
What do YOU think about Mia Thornton going IG official with Incognito?
