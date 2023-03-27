Gizelle Bryant is once again weighing in on a scandal surrounding her fellow Green-Eyed Bandit’s husband. Not only that, but she’s exclusively telling BOSSIP that her bestie still deserves a spot on #RHOP despite her failure to mention the headline-making marital indiscretion.

On Sunday, the housewife was a guest on Watch What Happens Live alongside Porsha Williams to discuss The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

While there, Gizelle was asked by Andy Cohen about Robyn Dixon not disclosing her husband Juan Dixon’s alleged affair, which she says was just “inappropriate communication.”

As previously reported Robyn told Cohen that she was “waiting on Karen [Huger] to bring it up” and Juan assured her that he only paid for the woman’s hotel room because she “lost her wallet.”

According to Gizelle Bryant, that story is hard to believe and she let Robyn know that.

“No,” Gizelle told Cohen when asked if she believes Robyn’s story about Juan’s female friend.

“Do you think more happened with what Juan and the female?” asked Cohen to Gizelle who previously said she forgot about the scandal while they were filming season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

“I think that his story to Robyn is hard to believe,” said Gizelle noting that Andy’s one-on-one with Robyn was “good” and mirrored a conversation that she and Robyn previously had.

In addition to speaking to Andy Cohen about her “Reasonably Shady” podcast cohost, Gizelle also dished on her friend’s scandal to BOSSIP.