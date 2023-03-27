Gizelle Bryant is once again weighing in on a scandal surrounding her fellow Green-Eyed Bandit’s husband. Not only that, but she’s exclusively telling BOSSIP that her bestie still deserves a spot on #RHOP despite her failure to mention the headline-making marital indiscretion.
On Sunday, the housewife was a guest on Watch What Happens Live alongside Porsha Williams to discuss The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
While there, Gizelle was asked by Andy Cohen about Robyn Dixon not disclosing her husband Juan Dixon’s alleged affair, which she says was just “inappropriate communication.”
As previously reported Robyn told Cohen that she was “waiting on Karen [Huger] to bring it up” and Juan assured her that he only paid for the woman’s hotel room because she “lost her wallet.”
According to Gizelle Bryant, that story is hard to believe and she let Robyn know that.
“No,” Gizelle told Cohen when asked if she believes Robyn’s story about Juan’s female friend.
“Do you think more happened with what Juan and the female?” asked Cohen to Gizelle who previously said she forgot about the scandal while they were filming season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
“I think that his story to Robyn is hard to believe,” said Gizelle noting that Andy’s one-on-one with Robyn was “good” and mirrored a conversation that she and Robyn previously had.
In addition to speaking to Andy Cohen about her “Reasonably Shady” podcast cohost, Gizelle also dished on her friend’s scandal to BOSSIP.
Gizelle recently told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada that despite fan outrage, Robyn should not be fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac.
In recent weeks Bravo watchers have been adamant that the housewife should be demoted or let go completely for keeping the Juan issue off-camera…
I would really like for Robyn Dixon to be gone or demoted to friend next season #RHOP pic.twitter.com/mWmY51knJA
— amie (@soymilkshorty) January 9, 2022
I rarely have the reaction to want a Hw fired but Robyn exists.. #rhop pic.twitter.com/GdozZetFxI
— suttons roller ᓚᘏᗢ (@suttonsroller) February 26, 2023
but according to Gizelle that would be counterproductive.
“Don’t you need to see more of what is going on with that?” Gizelle asked BOSSIP. “If she’s not around, then you don’t get to see that now, do you?
She also defended her bestie against allegations of being “boring.”
“Robyn has given so much to this show for seven seasons,” added Gizelle to BOSSIP.” I feel like the viewers or whatever are always like, “Robyn needs to go. Robyn is boring.” Well, she ain’t boring now because she can’t get out y’all’s mouth!”
Bloop! See more of our exclusive with Gizelle below.
What do YOU think about Gizelle defending Robyn Dixon?
Do YOU think she should be back for #RHOP season 8?
