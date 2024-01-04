Bossip Video

A Seahawks fan alleges that Marshawn Lynch left him with a broken iPhone after a heated confrontation in Seattle.

Marshawn Lynch is known for being laid-back and funny and even as he’s enjoying his NFL retirement, he still delivers viral content like he does on NFL on PRIME.

Despite being known for his carefree demeanor, according to TMZ, an eager Seahawks fan alleges he had the opposite experience with Bestmode outside of a Seattle bar.

The alleged victim Jose Lozano claims he bumped into Lynch at a bar in downtown Seattle and tried to get a picture but was shut down by the former NFL player’s friend. Later, he saw Lynch again and tried to get his attention by yelling his name.

TMZ has obtained a video of Lynch seemingly lunging at Lozano before the recording ends. The fan says that the athlete broke his iPhone with his bare hands and said, “Y’all mother f***ers are weird.”

Ultimately Lozano says he won’t be contacting the police but certainly wishes the exchange went down differently.

Sometimes you have to know when to respect people’s space and take “no” for an answer. If not, you run the risk of having your phone damaged and your ego bruised.