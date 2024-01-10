Bossip Video

Apple has finally revealed the release date for the Vision Pro headset which carries a hefty price tag.

When Apple gathered everyone in person and online in June for its annual World Wide Developers Conference they threw a curve ball. While they announced tons of updates for existing products and new models, they slid in a new product entirely that technology enthusiasts can’t stop raving about.





During the conference, Apple announced its biggest product launch since the original iPhone, The Vision Pro AR headset. According to Apple.com, it’s not just a normal VR headset but an immersive workstation experience wherever you are.

“With Apple Vision Pro, you have an infinite canvas that transforms how you use the apps you love. Arrange apps anywhere and scale them to the perfect size, making the workspace of your dreams a reality — all while staying present in the world around you. Browse the web in Safari, create a to-do list in Notes, chat in Messages, and seamlessly move between them with a glance. Apple Vision Pro can transform any room into your own personal theater. Expand your movies, shows, and games up to the perfect size while feeling like you’re part of the action with Spatial Audio. And with more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, you can enjoy stunning content wherever you are — whether that’s a long flight or the couch at home.”





The tech giant also has revealed the product will launch in the U.S. on February 2 for $3,499. Preorders begin January 18 at 8 a.m. EST and according to Forbes, Apple will allegedly enforce in-store appointments to purchase the headset. This appointment will ensure proper fittings for the headset while helping to eliminate returns over simple issues.

Additionally, customers can order prescription lenses for $149 and reading lenses for a smaller fee.

Will you be dishing out big bucks to buy Apple’s latest product?