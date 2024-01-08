Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

It’s safe to say the New Year has started off with a bang across the board especially here in the USA! And frankly expect more crazy revelations along with a collective grand awakening of spiritual consciousness. That said, this week we have a triple Capricorn planetary placement: while the Sun is currently transiting the Great Goat, a New Moon in Cappy on the 11th and Mercury joining the Cap train on the 13th completes the trifecta. This means that we can literally knock out goals of all shapes and sizes as well as shift our financial realities rapidly. This is a great placement to have at the beginning of the year – especially if you’re motivated enough to make things happen. Take note that you’ll have to work to not be so cold and emotionless – core Cappy traits. It’s best to balance drive with intuition and taking soft moments to pause, reflect and listen to the other person’s POV. Alrighty, lets see what’s in store for you this week. Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

This week you’ll have three major planets in your sign – the Sun, Mercury and a New Moon. Which is great for hitting the ground running on long and short term goals, new fitness programs and more. But it’s horrible for not getting stuck in our ways, dead end communications and coming across as unfeeling to those who may be more deeply emotional. So Cappys work to balance your hardcore-ness with soft notes of open communication, laughter and proper-good snuggles with furry friends and friendly humans alike. Mmmkay? RED FLAGS: Triple check all auto-payment bills – it looks as though you’re being overcharged on a few things. SWEET SPOT: If you’re newly single, don’t stress it- update your winter wardrobe and head to your fave hobnobs or get your summer revenge body ready NOW.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!