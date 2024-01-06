Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish is the latest comic to respond to Katt Williams’ table-shaking interview and she’s doing so, twice. After initially saying she wants Katt to “get his facts right”, she elaborated in front of an audience during a recent standup set.

As previously reported Katt set the Internet ablaze during a nearly three-hour Club Shay Shay sitdown where he called out the likes of Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Rickey Smiley, Tiffany Haddish, and Ludacris.

In particular, when it came to Tiffany, Katt told a story about the Prime Video series Phat Tuesdays: The Era Of Hip Hop Comedy that detailed comedian Guy Torry’s creation of “Phat Tuesdays,” a ’90s all-Black comedy night, at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

According to Katt, 52, the series’ depiction of Tiffany, Steve Harvey, and Cedric The Entertainer performing at The Comedy Store was untrue.

“They think they can rewrite history! […] All lies! Steve and Cedric never performed at The Comedy Store at all. Tiffany was only seen at The Laugh Factory…” alleged Katt.

Cedric, Kevin, Rickey, and Ludacris all responded to the comedian’s incendiary words, and on Thursday, Tiffany took to Instagram to chime in.

The comedienne, 44, said that she’s not upset by Katt’s comments, but she told the public that she thinks he needs a fact check.

“I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me,” she wrote. “Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text.” “But are we sure that is Katt Williams?” she added. “He looks a lot like Charleston White.”

Later, during a standup set in L.A. Tiffany had more to say and she ran down her resume for the crowd.

TheShadeRoom reports that the actress told the audience;

“I’ve been doing s**t — I was on ‘That’s So Raven,’ I was on all this s**t…. I was on all the lil’ white people TV shows, the Black people TV shows… I’ve been telling jokes since nineteen hundred and ninety-six.”

She then addressed what Katt said about The Comedy Store directly and denied he comic’s claims that she never performed there.

“This n***a said, ‘Oh, they wouldn’t let her perform at The Comedy Store.’ That’s right. They wouldn’t let me perform on the white nights at The Comedy Store, but I performed on all the Black nights!”

What do YOU think about Tiffany Haddish becoming the latest comedian to respond to Katt Williams?