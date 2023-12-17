Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week the Sun is in Capricorn from December 21, 2023-January 20, 2024. With this transit we seek to be more responsible, ambitious and become very focused on creating true abundance for ourselves and our families. We have a deeper appreciation for high standards, authority and boundaries. If all of these things are a bit “not your style” you must likely need these attributes the most. It’s a great time to plan but hold off any execution until Mercury comes out of its Saturn Retrograde on the 13th of Jan. **It goes into Retrograde on the 23rd in this mercurial sign. One caveat: anything that was left incomplete prior to these back to back retrogrades— are totally fine to revisit now. Lets see what the stars have in store for you:) Did you know that you can book a psychic reading with ZYA at ASKZYA.COM?

CAPRICORN:

What do you need to release? What do you need to call in? Take a moment before the new year and go back and revisit your goals for 2023? Without judgement, adjust your list, your expectations accordignly. What made sense then but no longer does? Where have your shifted internally and outwardly? What you’re seeking is deeply profound clarity and motivation to move forward in the right direction. RED FLAG: Check for mold in your home – especially if you’ve had a cold/allergy that you just can’t shake. SWEET SPOT: Singles! A new romantic cycle has opened up just in time for your bday season- go out and be merry!

