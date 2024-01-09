Happy Founders’ Day!

You know we had to show love to the super cool brothers of Phi Beta Sigma celebrating 110 years of culture for service and service for humanity.

The storied organization was founded January 9, 1914 at Howard University by Honorable A. Langston Taylor, Honorable Leonard F. Morse, and Honorable Charles I. Brown who sought out to organize a Greek letter fraternity that would exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

The Founders eventually created an organization that viewed itself as “a part of” the general community rather than “apart from” the general community with a devotion to the “inclusive we” rather than the “exclusive we.”

“This year, we focus on the power of our vote, emphasizing our role in civic engagement, and democratic participation,” the organization wrote on its post commemorating Founders’ Day. “Our collective voice is crucial in shaping our communities and the future. Today, we honor our past, commit to the present, and look forward to a future where our fraternity continues to lead and inspire.”

Notable members include Blair Underwood, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Richard Sherman, Terrence Howard, Al Roker, Dr. Bobby Jones, former President Bill Clinton, and more.

“To be a member of Phi Beta Sigma is to represent the community as a whole, because we are all formed from one man,” said Terrence Howard in an interview with Watch The Yard. Anytime you recognize the humanity of another person, you recognize the creation of God in that person — and you recognize your own responsibility towards that person, because to look out for another man is to look out for yourself.”

How are you celebrating the Sigmas today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Sigma baes on the flip.