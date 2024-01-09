The Globes were Globing

Hollyweird was back and better than ever at last night’s Golden Globes that kicked off Awards season with hilarious shenanigans headlined by a messy “scandal” involving Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and her boo thang Timothée Chalamet.

In an eyebrow-raising moment that immediately trended across social media, Selena appeared to spill some sort of scalding hot “tea” to Taylor Swift who appeared to be appalled at what she was told.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

The third person in the circle of trust is their friend Keleigh Sperry who can be seen mouthing was appears to be “Timothee???” in the viral video seemingly confirming that Selena was speaking about Kylie allegedly blocking her from taking a pic Timothée (or Timothée saying no).

NEW ANGLE OF TAYLOR AND SELENA SPILLING TEA pic.twitter.com/UAXbB7Ad2Z — Ron (@midnightstrack2) January 8, 2024

Naturally, social media created its own juicy narrative without actually knowing what was being said which prompted a Selena source to clear things up in PEOPLE.

“She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” the source exclusively told the outlet.

Other notable moments included emerging stars Ayo Edebiri (Best Actress in a Television Comedy, The Bear) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award, The Holdovers) exuding Black girl magic, Charles Melton melting panties through the screen, and host Jo Koy doing everything in his power to get boo’d off the stage.

Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift” pic.twitter.com/Ua0Nd2xEok — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024

Never invite Jo Koy to one of these again please. So, so awful.#JoKoy

pic.twitter.com/SASUxab7bu — Z (@hellozishan) January 8, 2024

At one point, he snapped at the audience who grew increasingly sick of his jokes as the night went on.

Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/K6DIDtdCes — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

What was your fave moment of the Globes? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest moments of the 2024 Globes on the flip.