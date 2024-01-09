The Globes were Globing
Hollyweird was back and better than ever at last night’s Golden Globes that kicked off Awards season with hilarious shenanigans headlined by a messy “scandal” involving Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and her boo thang Timothée Chalamet.
In an eyebrow-raising moment that immediately trended across social media, Selena appeared to spill some sort of scalding hot “tea” to Taylor Swift who appeared to be appalled at what she was told.
some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭
“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez
“with timothee?”
*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK
— pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024
The third person in the circle of trust is their friend Keleigh Sperry who can be seen mouthing was appears to be “Timothee???” in the viral video seemingly confirming that Selena was speaking about Kylie allegedly blocking her from taking a pic Timothée (or Timothée saying no).
NEW ANGLE OF TAYLOR AND SELENA SPILLING TEA pic.twitter.com/UAXbB7Ad2Z
— Ron (@midnightstrack2) January 8, 2024
Naturally, social media created its own juicy narrative without actually knowing what was being said which prompted a Selena source to clear things up in PEOPLE.
“She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” the source exclusively told the outlet.
Other notable moments included emerging stars Ayo Edebiri (Best Actress in a Television Comedy, The Bear) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award, The Holdovers) exuding Black girl magic, Charles Melton melting panties through the screen, and host Jo Koy doing everything in his power to get boo’d off the stage.
Taylor Swift reacts to joke from #GoldenGlobes host Jo Koy about the NFL.
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift”
— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 8, 2024
Never invite Jo Koy to one of these again please. So, so awful.#JoKoy
pic.twitter.com/SASUxab7bu
— Z (@hellozishan) January 8, 2024
At one point, he snapped at the audience who grew increasingly sick of his jokes as the night went on.
Golden Globes host Jo Koy just went off-script after one of his jokes bombed: “I got the gig 10 days ago! You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”#GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/K6DIDtdCes
— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024
What was your fave moment of the Globes? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest moments of the 2024 Globes on the flip.
i get it. whenever something happens to me i run to the craziest person i know for affirmation https://t.co/CUOg2q3T1D
— veet (@vveetto) January 8, 2024
Selena Gomez: Hey Timothee can we take a ph-
Kylie Jenner: pic.twitter.com/saOL7sZoY3
— Isabella (@FutureReckless) January 8, 2024
kylie saw this and said HELL NOOOOO pic.twitter.com/zP65KAzxrf
— Iina (@gomezbieber) January 8, 2024
— Future Rockstar GF (@fendifaguette) January 8, 2024
You could tell me this was a member of the Olympic women’s soccer team for the US and I’d believe it https://t.co/pMSA2Ob3JW
— squirrel (@NotTramBraxton) January 8, 2024
Continue Slideshow
When she ain’t FaceTuning and photoshopping on Instagram it gets real haggard https://t.co/0J3DjPMc3s
— Angela Rockford (@angie_goodwood) January 8, 2024
Your uncle and his “roommate” pic.twitter.com/8yPMpBTpRx
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) January 8, 2024
someone said kylie looks like cilian murphy now i can't unsee it😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Kn3SXYgq7T
— . (@selovelenaa) January 8, 2024
Ok it’s actually pretty funny when this happens to white people pic.twitter.com/njJ6c7fukA
— Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) January 7, 2024
“if i don’t win i’m leaving” SHE’S SO UNSERIOUS😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yG6DBcKRRr
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) January 8, 2024
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.