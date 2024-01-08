Bossip Video

While still going viral from his sit-down with Kat Williams, Shannon Sharpe addressed critics and wondered why they were really mad.

When Shannon Sharpe departed FS1’s UNDISPUTED with co-host Skip Bayless we knew his future was bright and it recently hit new heights.

His conversation with Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay went viral and reached as far and wide as imaginable. It went so viral that non-social media users who usually find out about content weeks later knew about the podcast which currently has 33 million views.

The one downside to going super viral is the criticism from those who could never do what you have done and while some criticism is warranted, some of it is baseless.

Social media haters instantly attacked Sharpe for not stopping Katt Williams while he continuously slandered their favorite comedians and some were offended a viral interview happened with a person who is not a real journalist.

With that in mind, Shannon took time during his Nightcap podcast with Chad Ochocinco to address the chatter.

According to Complex, Shannon took the criticism with a grain of salt.

“Sometimes the only success they get to taste is taking a bite out of you,” Sharpe said at the 47:11 mark. “Leave him alone. I’m doing what I’m doing, obviously, 27 million people thought enough like, ‘Oh, he’s sitting down with Katt.’ Word of mouth, maybe they saw a snippet or something, ‘Maybe I need to sit down and watch this. It’s two hours, 46 minutes, and five seconds. When was the last time somebody sat down for a non-sporting event, two hours, 46 minutes, and five seconds and watched and listened?”

The viral episode brought Shannon’s platforms to new heights helping him cross 2 million subscribers on YouTube and it proves that being “pushed out” of UNDISPUTED was a blessing in disguise.

Sharpe also responded to people who wanted a seasoned journalist to interview the comedian.

“I told you when I first started this, I said I’m going to try to bring you some of the biggest celebs, entertainers, and athletes I can bring, and I’m going to allow them to have a conversation and maybe tell you something or share something with you that they’ve never said,”said Sharpe. “That was it. I never said I was a journalist. I never professed to be a journalist. I’m an entertainer. If you want hard-hitting questions, ’60 Minutes’ is the platform for you. ‘Dateline.’ ’48 Hours.’ Go to Lester Holt.”

Of course, this won’t stop the haters from talking but while they’re typing, new doors are opening for Sharpe.