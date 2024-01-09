Two of the ladies of Married To Medicine are already eviscerating each other ahead of the show’s reunion.
Dr. Heavenly Kimes recently had a war of words with Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford on Phaedra Parks’ Instagram Live that turned into a shouting match. Not only that, but Heavenly took things a step further on YouTube and shaded the newbie’s possible fertility struggles.
“My mama got a better chance of having a baby than she do in hell!” said the dentist.
Dr. Heavenly Kimes & Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Luncedord Clash On IG Live
On Sunday, Phaedra hosted one of her weekly Married To Medicine chats on Instagram and invited Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Alicia, and Sweet Tea to join her Live. Things were going smoothly as the ladies watched the new episode, that is, until Dr. Heavenly Kimes joined in.
The dentist appeared on camera and immediately clashed with Sweet Tea over numerous topics including Tea calling her a “grandma.”
“Who married to they grandaddy, you got a problem girl,” said Heavenly referring to Tea’s husband Dr. G who’s who is 23 years her senior and older than her parents.
“Girl, please!” replied Tea. “You had three kids and act like a little 3-year-old, go back to bed, it’s your nap time.”
“You can go to hell!” Heavenly said at one point.
“Yo mama there!” retorted Sweet Tea.
“My mama is dead!” said Heavenly. “Come on!”
“Don’t play with me,” said Tea.
Sweet Tea talks about Heavenly’s deceased mother and Heavenly claims Greg has been calling Quad ☕️ #Married2med pic.twitter.com/Mz945YrQRV
— Pure😋/Honey🍯 (@pjlovespj) January 8, 2024
Elsewhere in the argument, Heavenly alleged that Tea’s husband was being unfaithful by calling his ex-wife/ fellow Married To Medicine cast member Miss Quad.
As previously reported Quad and Dr. Gregory Lunceford wed in 2012 and divorced in 2019.
“Quad could take him tomorrow, let’s not f*** with that!” said Heavenly. “Can’t no bitch on the show take my man, you wanna talk about somebody old, you old! You 32 and you look older than all of us, you act older, I can have kids.”
Sweet Tea then called her “ignorant” and Heavenly made the Dr/ G/Heavely allegation again.
“Go worry about that man you got it, because I heard he calling Quad,” retorted Heavenly. “He’s probably on the phone with her right now.”
Sweet Tea & Heavenly full IG Live argument. #Married2Med #MarriedToMedicine pic.twitter.com/f9VWukiC7L
— kee (@ShereeMinaj) January 8, 2024
During a Live on Carlos King’s YouTube channel, Heavenly alleged that Sweet Tea hid her possible fertility struggles from her husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford, and “played him” by telling him that she would have his baby.
On Sunday’s #M2M, an emotional Sweet Tea had a scene at a gynecologist’s office where she learned that she had fibroids and possibly endometriosis.
And while fans empathized with her in that moment, Dr. Haeavenly did not and she hinted Tea “tricked” her psychiatrist husband.
“How the f*** long did you know you had these problems because it looks like you came to Dr. G with false pretenses,” said Heavenly.
“I don’t know when it started but it couldn’t have started this year. Come on the show promising a baby, b*** you better have a baby!” she added recalling Sweet Tea sending Dr. G a baby emoji when she hopped into his DMs and kicked off their relationship.
She continued,
“There’s no way you could tell me the walls of my uterus are falling and b***, I didn’t know it. Did she not know last year? Did she not know the year before? So when you gave him the baby emoji because you knew that Dr. G really wanted a baby, and came on the show with that pretense—I got a question with that.”
Not only that but she also responded to Sweet Tea telling her to go to hell “like her mama.”
“All tea and all shade aside, my mama coming out of hell to whoop your a**, because if your mama come to me, my mama coming out of hell,” said Heavenly. “And my sister who I don’t speak to, she’ll whoop your sister a**. What she need to do is leave me alone!”
Nahhh Chile I’ll leave that to Dr G ! 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ #married2med https://t.co/Nh6vEf8ZcC
— Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) January 9, 2024
Nahhh when you say my dead mother is in hell. I pretty much can say what I want to ! https://t.co/abJ2G68Fal
— Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) January 9, 2024
She later added,
“My mama got a better chance of having a baby than she do in hell,” said Heavenly while alleging that the rest of the ladies were hyping her up to attack her.
“If you bring my mama up, I think I can talk about your problem having babies.”
Dr. Heavenly respond to Sweet Tea:
"My mama got a better chance of having a baby than she do in hell" #Married2Med #Married2Medicine pic.twitter.com/UJ8eNSmCHq
— The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) January 9, 2024
Dr. Heavenly’s mama 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SAdawM2SIt
— ATLFREAK333 (@atlfreak333) January 8, 2024
Now this is funny!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 yall have no chill. R.I.P. momma!!! #married2med https://t.co/679h3xdZDO
— Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) January 8, 2024
She also addressed the comment she made about Dr. G allegedly calling his ex-wife Quad behind Sweet Tea’s back.
“I shouldn’t have said that because I’m not trying to ruin anybody,” said Dr. Heavenly.”I shouldn’t have said that, Quad didn’t want me to put that out there. If I snap my fingers Quad can have that man back.”
She later added,
“He can’t be in the same room as Quad and her at the same time.”
According to Quad, however, that’s untrue and she released a statement to emphasize her point.
Miss Quad Releases A Statement Denying Dr. Heavenly’s Dr. G Phone Call Accusations
“Tea your husband and I have NOT, are NOT, and will NOT engage in any form of contact,” wrote Miss Quad while denying Dr. Heavenly’s phone call claims about Dr. G.
“I am firm in my stance of not being involved or used as a pawn in anyone else’s dispute as a tactic to win a petty argument.”
Bloop!
What do YOU think about the ladies of Married To Medicine going at it on social media?
Watch Dr. Heavenly get super shady about Sweet Tea below.
