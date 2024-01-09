Two of the ladies of Married To Medicine are already eviscerating each other ahead of the show’s reunion.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes recently had a war of words with Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford on Phaedra Parks’ Instagram Live that turned into a shouting match. Not only that, but Heavenly took things a step further on YouTube and shaded the newbie’s possible fertility struggles.

“My mama got a better chance of having a baby than she do in hell!” said the dentist.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes & Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Luncedord Clash On IG Live

On Sunday, Phaedra hosted one of her weekly Married To Medicine chats on Instagram and invited Toya Bush-Harris, Dr. Alicia, and Sweet Tea to join her Live. Things were going smoothly as the ladies watched the new episode, that is, until Dr. Heavenly Kimes joined in.

The dentist appeared on camera and immediately clashed with Sweet Tea over numerous topics including Tea calling her a “grandma.”

“Who married to they grandaddy, you got a problem girl,” said Heavenly referring to Tea’s husband Dr. G who’s who is 23 years her senior and older than her parents. “Girl, please!” replied Tea. “You had three kids and act like a little 3-year-old, go back to bed, it’s your nap time.” “You can go to hell!” Heavenly said at one point. “Yo mama there!” retorted Sweet Tea. “My mama is dead!” said Heavenly. “Come on!” “Don’t play with me,” said Tea.

Sweet Tea talks about Heavenly’s deceased mother and Heavenly claims Greg has been calling Quad ☕️ #Married2med pic.twitter.com/Mz945YrQRV — Pure😋/Honey🍯 (@pjlovespj) January 8, 2024

Elsewhere in the argument, Heavenly alleged that Tea’s husband was being unfaithful by calling his ex-wife/ fellow Married To Medicine cast member Miss Quad.

As previously reported Quad and Dr. Gregory Lunceford wed in 2012 and divorced in 2019.

“Quad could take him tomorrow, let’s not f*** with that!” said Heavenly. “Can’t no bitch on the show take my man, you wanna talk about somebody old, you old! You 32 and you look older than all of us, you act older, I can have kids.”

Sweet Tea then called her “ignorant” and Heavenly made the Dr/ G/Heavely allegation again.