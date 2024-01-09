Bossip Video

Diamond is getting fed up with her ex-boyfriend Lil Scrappy’s shenanigans and she’s airing him out, massively messy receipts included.

On Jan. 8, the former Crime Mob femcee took to Instagram to drop a few receipts after the rapper claimed he was “single” and didn’t want to be with her. The “Some Cut” rhymer’s eyebrow-raising comments went viral hours after Carlos King released a preview clip of his exclusive interview with Diamond, in which she slammed the hip-hop star’s ex-fiancé and baby momma, Erica Dixon.

“You was never the main chick, you was always number two,”said Diamond who discussed possible “cross-contamination” between her, Erica Dixon, and the “Some Cut” rapper in the#LHHATL trailer. “I got the ring first. Why are you so invested in your first baby daddy, when you should be trying to figure out what’s going on with your second baby daddy? Or why you had these kids knowing he was in a relationship with a whole other woman?” she shadily added.

Rumors Are Swirling That Scrappy And Erica Dixon Are Back Together

Diamond’s words come after Scrappy was spotted cozied up in a jacuzzi with Erica Dixon. The former pair sparked romance rumors in late December when they took a lavish getaway to the Spa at Château Élan in Braselton, Georgia, and went live in a hot tub to show fans their expensive vacay.

Diamond’s Carlos King InterviewIs Causing Commotion

In the explosive preview trailer for Diamond’s messy sit down with Carlos King, the Atlanta-bred rapper spoke about the selection process for Season 11 of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.

Diamond claimed that producers behind the long-running VH1 series wanted her to be in the show over Erica.

“At this point, the gloves is off ’cause I’m not finna keep letting y’all play with me. I don’t start nothing, so I’m not going to let Erica Dixon or anybody tarnish that,” the fiesty rapper told King when asked if she felt responsible for helping Erica to “eat” off of the last season. “You know that they wanted me first, and I turned it down. Ask yourself that question,” Diamond continued. “You know Scrap said that he wanted to bring her on board, you know, on the show, help her to get some coins in her pocket, that’s fine.”

Before the clip ended, Diamond fired off a few more accusations about the mother of Scrap’s eldest daughter.

“But you have no motion, your story’s been under renovation for how long. You’re not getting booked. You was never the main chick, you was always number two. I got the ring first. Why are you so invested in your first baby daddy, when you should be trying to figure out what’s going on with your second baby daddy? Or why you had these kids knowing he was in a relationship with a whole other woman?”

After the clip aired, Scrappy took to the comments section of Carlos King’s post with a clapback for his ex-girlfriend.

The hip-hop star penned, “Somebody mad cause Scrap dnt wanna be with them” along with several laughing emojis but Diamond wasn’t going to let the “No Problem” hitmaker get the last laugh.

The rapper took to her account with screenshots of text messages that allegedly captured Scrappy wishing her a “Merry Christmas” and professing his love for her.

One message read, “I love you enjoy your life. Be happy and love on your son.” The rapper allegedly wrote that he had a gift for the rhymer. Another message captured Diamond chewing Scrappy out for not being a changed man.

“This is why I left you 10 years and never looked back cuz of the sh*t you doing now,” she wrote.

That prompted Scrappy to get a few things off his chest about Diamond’s messy receipts. According to Scrappy, her words are irrelevant because he’s a single man an this is all a result of what happens when you “apply the wood.”

“While all the bs going on a mf had flu type ish going on lol so nothing is bothering me at all God is great and God is good,” the Atlanta native captioned a photo of himself bundled up in a mask. “This is what happen when you apply the wood Tuh God bless y’all, finna go home and take these meds #stillsingle.”

Diamond also left a nasty message for Scrap in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk after the outlet reposted his “single” post.

“It ain’t got nuthin to do with the wood its when you luck [lick] this a**. You played them internet games while my father was dying! Now you want to feel sorry for you.”

Yikes!

Scrappy and Diamond were romantically involved before his marriage to Bambi and following his relationship with Erica Dixon. The former couple split in 2011, but last year, the estranged pair were rumored to have rekindled their romance.

Scrappy and Diamond were spotted together at The 2023 BET Awards and over the summer, the former lovers sparked more speculation about the status of their relationship when Diamond shared footage of the Atlanta rhymer making her a hefty breakfast at home.

Diamond talked in-depth about her crazy love triangle with Scrappy and Erica during her candid sit-down with Carlos King which is out now!

#LHHATL is returning with all-new episodes tonight, Tuesday, January 9th at 8 pm ET/PT.