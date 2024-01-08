That Kang loves a Coretta

Social media is ABLAZE over Jonathan Majors‘ first interview since he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari and, boy, was it a doozy.

During the baffling conversation with ABC News Lives’ Linsey Davis, the actor said he was “shocked and afraid” once he heard his guilty verdict.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible,” Majors remembers.

EXCLUSIVE: "This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways." Jonathan Majors speaks out for the first time after conviction in domestic violence trial and shares hopes to work in Hollywood again. @LinseyDavis reports. https://t.co/MyWyLCbpzv pic.twitter.com/W7D3IH3eRW — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2024

The Creed III star was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment. He was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

Majors said he plans to appeal.

Jonathan Majors is speaking out for the first time since his conviction in a domestic violence trial in an interview with ABC News: pic.twitter.com/bYpwZ4qbfq — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2024

While awaiting sentencing on the misdemeanor charges, Majors said he wanted to give his side of the story now “as part of healing.” During the trial, he declined to testify in his defense.

“I’m really blessed. I’m surrounded by people who love me, who care about me,” the actor began. “But this has been very, very, very hard, and very difficult, and confusing in many ways. But I’m standing.”

The disgraced Marvel star also said he hasn’t seen his daughter due to the case, beginning to cry.

“Everything has kinda gone away,” he began. “And it’s just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, Meagan [Good], and my dogs.”

He also praised the actress (who was on hand during the interview) as his -wait for it- “Coretta” and hinted that marriage might be in their future.

Jonathan Majors says his new girlfriend Meagan Good held him down like Coretta Scott King during his trial “She is an Angel, I’m so blessed I found her.” pic.twitter.com/eEcYJchj8r — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) January 8, 2024

“She’s an angel. She’s held me down like … like a Coretta. I’m so blessed. The relationship, it’s still fresh but I think I found her.”

Naturally, social media erupted with jokes about Majors’ invoking Coretta’s name again in what appears to a strange obsession with the Civil Rights icon.

Jonathan Majors: like a real Coretta Coretta Scott King Goode pic.twitter.com/a5tOvkZdhK — Silly Dee Williams (@YourboyDonell) January 8, 2024

This comes after he told ex-girlfriend Jabbari that he expected the woman by his side to act like Coretta or Michelle Obama while likening himself to MLK or Barack Obama in an interview released during the case.

“I’m a great man. A great man!” he said. “There needs to be a great woman who makes sacrifices.”

Here is the voice recording where Majors chastises his ex-girlfriend, saying he's a "great man" and needs a "great woman" like Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King. Majors was upset she went to the pub with a friend pic.twitter.com/DQWO7sCBzQ — Cheyenne Roundtree (@cheyenneisround) December 13, 2023

When he was asked by Linsey Davis to give the context of the conversation, he said:

“It was me trying to give an analogy of what it is I’m aspiring to be, you know, these great men — Martin, President Obama — and trying to give a reference point to that.” “I was attempting, and I did a terrible job at it apparently, I was attempting to motivate, to enlighten, to give perspective as in to what it is I was hoping to get out of the relationship,” he added.

Jonathan Majors referring to Meagan Good as his Coretta Scott King is extremely laughable. Especially after those audio recordings leaked of him telling that white woman that he wanted her to be more like Coretta & Michelle Obama. Chile, the jokes write themselves. pic.twitter.com/J7thVT1ayT — muva.✨ (@kayyvella) January 8, 2024

What was your reaction to Jonathan Majors’ calling Meagan Good his “Coretta?” Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over the interview on the flip.