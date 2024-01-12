Bossip Video

We’re super excited to share an exclusive sneak preview clip from this week’s all-new episode of Life After Lockup!

If you’re anything like us, you know good and well how hard Shavel has been going for her man, her man, her man, Quaylon and it seems like she’ll finally be getting that wedding she’s been wanting for so long. In the clip below we see Quaylon’s mother give Shavel her blessings for the marriage, but when Shavel’s mom says out loud that she doesn’t think Quaylon will be loyal a battle between the moms breaks out. Check out the clip below:

Wow… This is wild. It was pretty bold of Shavel’s mother to talk like that about Quaylon at the BRIDAL SHOWER of all places! Sheesh. Mind you, some folks might point out she didn’t tell any lies! Well, we’re not sure how a wedding is supposed to happen after this. You think they’ll be able to get through the ceremony and reception without a rumble?

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s all-new episode of Life After Lockup:

Tayler confronts Chance; Melissa reveals secret surgery plans. Tensions flare as Kerok seeks Bri’s family’s acceptance. Shavel’s shower explodes as the mothers-in-law face off again. Mike comes clean; Blaine’s confession sends Lindsay spiraling.

An all-new episode of Life After Lockup airs Friday, January 12 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?