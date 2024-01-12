Ciara still isn’t giving up the “Goodies” for Stunna Girl’s sample, and the Baddies West star sparked online outrage by dissing her. “Old h**s be hating,” said the reality star who needs to get real.
On Thursday, Stunna Girl was fed up about her song getting snatched because she couldn’t clear a sample for her new song. The “Stand Up” rapper seemingly fell for a scam over the beat she thought a producer cleared for her.
She took to social media to call out Ciara for “acting like [she] made the beat” that she wasn’t allowed to use. The reality star also claimed she doesn’t have this issue with samples from “a white artist.”
Stunna Girl Calls Ciara An “Old H**” For “Hating” On Her Over Sampling “Goodies” On Her New Song
“I literally hate when producers use samples. These artists be actin like they made the beat its so many people that used that beat but . @ciara team writing me saying she personally contacted them about me. But anytime I done used a beat that was sampled by a white artist they didn’t give af,” Stunna wrote in a now-deleted thread on X, formerly Twitter.
Tommie Lee’s former foe doubled down on doing her due diligence, blaming the entire industry for how they handle samples.
“the producers said he took care of it so I’m not in the wrong. My point still stands all these beats are sampled that’s not even an original beat, the only people who should really care should be the producers who made it. The artists should care when their lyrics or voice is being used,” she continued.
Another X user pointed out that Ciara owns her music and likely didn’t want a recognizable sample from one of her most iconic songs. Stunna claimed Ciara unfairly singled her out.
“Bye. Sooo many people used that beat. If they gone come for one they needa come for all,” she argued. “Not my problem I paid the producer he the one who they should be emailing.”
We dropping another song . It’s plenty in the vault
— STUNNA (@realstunnagirl) January 12, 2024
Another comment told Stunna to take accountability for the producer she hired, who clearly didn’t take care of business to release the song.
“Still has nothing to do with me I ain’t make the beat,” Stunna added.
One of Stunna’s fans came to her defense, calling Ciara a “girl code” hypocrite for stopping her bag. Stunna agreed, “That girl code sh*t be fake. These old h**s be hating.” If nothing else, the petite performer is persistent.
Yikes!
Even some of Stunna Girl’s fans couldn’t back her play of coming for the “Promise” singer like that.
Now I like some of the Stunna Girl songs but that song was not good. I wouldn’t have cleared it either 😭 https://t.co/xZVs3iQdY3
— still the thickest bitch alive (@deeayezhuh) January 12, 2024
I don’t like the way Stunna is on Twitter talking about Ciara like she some hood bitch off the street.. when are these new age girls gone show some respect towards the veterans in the industry?
— ❦ (@JAESREVENGE) January 12, 2024
Now why would Stunna Girl play in Ciara face like that? pic.twitter.com/RKa8zReaNh
— Yasse' (@MyPluggLuvsMe) January 12, 2024
Check out some of the shocked and shady reactions to Stunna Girl dissing Ciara over the “Goodies” sample after the flip!
Social Media Drags “Delusional” Stunna Girl For Claiming Ciara Is “Hating” On Her
Stunna Girl deleted the offensive tweets about the sample clearance, but by that point, she had already gone viral. In case anyone thought she backed down from the one-sided beef, think again.
I always delete my tweets btch get off my page stalking me go clock in for work
— STUNNA (@realstunnagirl) January 12, 2024
The rapper claimed she “always post & delete” to prevent “bored bots arguing & commenting on my page.” She claims she didn’t want clout or to go viral by swinging at an industry giant. “My supporters wanted to know what happened & y’all don’t know how these people be moving behind closed doors.”
I always delete my tweets btch get off my page stalking me go clock in for work
— STUNNA (@realstunnagirl) January 12, 2024
I’m viral who cares ✍🏽
— STUNNA (@realstunnagirl) January 12, 2024
Been owning my music for years it ain’t take me till I was 50 to learn that 🥱I figured it out myself w/o anybody’s help.. Im far from dumb
— STUNNA (@realstunnagirl) January 12, 2024
I’m getting $500k a month just off my music streams that not even including show money 🥱 for people to not be buying my music I have everything my heart desires & more .. shiii i sleep all day & don’t have no worries lol I hope they continue whatever it is there doing
— STUNNA (@realstunnagirl) January 12, 2024
After Stunna claimed she makes “$500k a month just off my music,” she raised even more questions about why she didn’t pay Ciara in the first place. Many commenters went up for Stunna Girl’s skills but still said she did too much behind this issue.
Check out some of the reactions to the “delusional” Baddie slamming Ciara.
Ciara said what in the thot mix, is this for real?. Stunna Girl is big mad upset goes off on @ciara for not having permission to sample Goodies without permission. Now make it make sense.. Everyone's gone have their own opinion Stunna needs to get back in the studio and get over… pic.twitter.com/at4PL7H39y
— Beautiful complexity♟️ (@ieshia92) January 12, 2024
See but if someone used Stunna Girl’s beats, she would be going on for days about how btches are copying her style, they’re inspired by her, and how she’s a trendsetter. I’ve been following her for a min and that’s exactly what she’d say. She’s annoying af. https://t.co/D106vHDkqN
— superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) January 12, 2024
Stunna girl is DEE-LU-LU! If she takes her self serious as a female rapper .. & she’s at the top of her class at DelunsionalU if she thinks Ciara is hating on her pic.twitter.com/k24aGf5Kqc
— The JFK Experience 🌚 (@StayGoodFresh) January 12, 2024
That Stunna Girl disrespectful af! Show some damn respect. Ciara ain’t did anything to you. You should be glad Ciara ain’t suing your ass. Go make better music & learn to get shit cleared. I bet if you fixed the song & asked Ciara she would’ve said yes. You just burned a bridge.
— Mya Pure/Chocolate 🍫🫶🏾 (@myaranae_) January 12, 2024
Stunna girl is pissed she got scammed by a producer. Ciara owns all her masters you got bamboozled babe it’s ok 😂😂😂
— VirgoEST (@S0ND0N) January 12, 2024
Who tf is Stunna Girl?! Neva heard of her… I’m being like deada$$😐
She’s gotta like stfu fr. pic.twitter.com/vql4oUplCg
— CARDI B (@birkinbagB) January 12, 2024
Stunna Girl, you can’t sample a hit song like “Goodies” without permission & provide some lackluster wack ass song like this. Like please be forreal -this shit is TRASH. Maybe if the song was half decent Ciara would’ve been like “Oh she really worked for this” BUT NAAA.🚮🚮 https://t.co/lX8TNsAdbc
— 태리 ⚡️ (@Tricia_Ceex) January 12, 2024
I really truly don’t believe Ciara even knew who Stunna Girl was before receiving the approval for that sample request
— daddy.🩸 (@THEEguy_) January 12, 2024
It’s Stunna Girl callin Ciara an old ho for me. We ain’t old ho. Wit yo non rapping a** pic.twitter.com/BNsBjWzRCL
— Cheria (ReRe) (@mzrere2u) January 12, 2024
So basically Stunna Girl music sucks and Ciara don’t want SG ruining her classic songs with no sample. Ok, got it.
— Bree 🫦 (@itsbreetoyouu) January 12, 2024
I'm being 100% serious when I say this.
I never even heard of Stunna Girl until this mess with sampling Ciara.
So baby girl should be thanking Ciara for giving her this PR.
— Vogue Like I’m Persephone (@iDavey) January 12, 2024
Stunna girl facilitated the kidnapping and cutting of another woman who raps a few years ago, her and Cuban dolll they had Rocky B in a fucking cage, she’s a piece of shit and this song is trash in general. https://t.co/gaOyV7zziC
— Hyphy 4 Lyfy (@WESTCOASTSUMA) January 12, 2024
Stunna girl is not no girl’s girl either. She fought/argued with most of the girls on her season of Baddies.
She always beefing with everyone even on her songs. I love some of her songs though.
She should just chill sometimes. https://t.co/OWeEnhGWuk
— Hi, I’m Adaeze (@daezyumunna) January 12, 2024
Idk who tf Stunna Girl is but this shit is trash and she needs to try again with a different beat because I wouldn’t have cleared that shit either 😂😂😂 https://t.co/fZspz6XEzl
— ❄️🎄•𝚄𝙼𝙸•🌊✨ (@JRayySolamente) January 12, 2024
Stunna Girl. Be so fucking serious one time. 😂
— ms johnson (@_coolbeanz) January 12, 2024
Stunna Girl doesn't even have a Wikipedia page like let's all be serious for two seconds. pic.twitter.com/y90j8zSTwx
— 🐝 (@imreallyalibra) January 12, 2024
Stunna girl is stupid . Bitch if someone used your beat (LETS FIND ONE YOU CREATED AND OWN) you would want your coin too .. these bitches are sick & lame , @ciara getcha money sis . @realstunnagirl stop acting broke & pay that fuckin lady
— MUVAdaMILF 🦂💞✨🦄 (@muvapoppins) January 12, 2024
Girl she ain't gotta clear shit if she don't like it. You know how many songs Teddy Riley don't clear and he openly calls them dog shit lol Stunna better go find Tommie to play wit https://t.co/ZeiXREzL5C
— KNTY4NEWS 💅🏾 (@QuingDev_) January 12, 2024
Stunna Girl said Ciara is jealous of her, bitch, THEE CIARA PRINCESS WILSON?!!!!!
Is it coke? Is it coke that you’re on? Are you on coke? 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/22ANMFWyY2
— “Bitch, I’m Fuckin’ Reptilian!” (@yourditarrie_) January 12, 2024
Ciara just had a baby, she has better things then to worry about Stunna girl childish ass lol
— EP💋 (@ErikaLakay) January 12, 2024
Stunna girl attitude so nasty . I wanna like her so bad but that spirit is gross !!! 🤮
— Mrs. 🅿️ (@_capitalBe) January 12, 2024
stunna girl is 25 , ciara is 38.
very much an “old hoe” to her.
doesn’t that girl fight on streaming networks? yall expected anything else.
— 𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐍𝐔 (@dimmyworldwide) January 12, 2024
Ciara when she heard that damn sample 😭😭😭😭 try again Stunna Girl 😖 https://t.co/qcoiDmYFPl pic.twitter.com/WE91E2J0Ug
— 🌺𝔃𝓸𝓮𝔂🌺 (@SayHeyyyMsZoey) January 12, 2024
Stunna why TF would Ciara, a Grammy winner, whose earned her stripes and accolades in the entertainment industry be hating on someone who decided to use one of HER iconic songs as a sample? LMAO, Girl that song trash af pic.twitter.com/mVdYn8dosA
— Alboriginal Indigenous Goddess (@SerenaDevora) January 12, 2024
What do you think about Stunna Girl saying Ciara is an “old h**” and “hating” on her over this sample?
