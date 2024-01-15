Bossip Video

Official spirits partner Johnnie Walker curated several cocktails to help you enjoy the 75th Emmy Awards at home.

Tonight January 15th, the 75th Emmy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. on Fox. Additionally, you can stream the awards on Hulu + Live TV if streaming is your choice. Before any awards show it’s tradition to watch the Red Carpet on E! while crafting delicious cocktails. As the official spirits partner for the show, Diageo and Johnnie Walker have curated the delicious cocktails for the occasion.

Even if you can’t physically be at the Emmys you can enjoy the same cocktails from the event in the comfort of your home.

Johnnie Walker x 75th Emmy Awards Signature Cocktail Recipes

Rhapsody In Gold

Scotch on the beach? You betcha! Johnnie Walker Blue Label showcases a dizzying blend of whiskies from all corners of Scotland. With that comes a wide breadth of flavors and aromas, including dried fruit, and tropical and floral notes. We’ve created this tropical winter highball to highlight the remarkable Whisky, speak to winter-fruit seasonality, and offer a bit of escapism.

Ingredients:

1.75 oz Johnnie Walker Blue Label

0.25 oz Zacapa No. 23 Rum

1 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Golden Spice Syrup*

1.5 oz Sidral Soda

Method: Combine Blue Label, Rum, Lemon Juice, and Golden Spice Syrup in a shaker with crushed ice. Shake lightly and strain over crushed ice into a highball. Top with Sidral Soda and garnish with a bouquet of fresh mint.

*Golden Spice Syrup: Blend 1oz Turmeric per 24oz simple syrup.

Sleight of Hand

An elegant and surprising serving with a dramatic garnish. The Sleight of Hand presents as a classic Old Fashioned style cocktail but reveals itself with the first sip. Dried fruit, bright acidity, and all of the complexity of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label make for a perfect marriage. A custom-etched, perfect ice block keeps the cocktail at the ideal temperature, while an ethereal citrus aroma drifts down the glass.

Ingredients:

1.75 oz Johnnie Walker Blue Label

0.5 oz Cocchi di Torino

0.5 oz Ume (plum) Extract

0.25 oz PX Sherry

1 oz Water

0.4g Lemon Juice

Method: Combine all ingredients into a batched cocktail ahead of time. Pour 3 ½ oz into a mixing glass with ice. Stir to chill and pour over ice into a double old-fashioned glass.

The 75th, an Espresso Martini

The perennial favorite, Espresso Martini, takes a trip to Scotland. Once you try this elegant, warming, and complex combination, you may never go back. Johnnie Walker Blue Label and coffee are a match made in heaven. With a nod to January flavors, we’ve upped the ante with the spiced notes of ginger snap and pleasantly bitter black strap molasses.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Johnnie Walker Blue Label

1 oz Ginger Snap Spiced Espresso*

0.75 oz Black Strap Molasses (1:1, molasses: water)

1 dash Angostura Aromatic Bitters

2 dashes of Vegan Foamer

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and double strain into a chilled coupe.