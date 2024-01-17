Finer than youuu

Today we’re celebrating the Finer Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. who’ve showed up and showed out for 104 years of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood.

In 1920, five coeds founded the sorority on the campus of Howard University in a historic moment that affected positive change, raised the consciousness of their people, encouraged the highest standards of scholastic achievement, and fostered a greater sense of unity among its members.

These women believed that sorority elitism and socializing overshadowed the real mission for progressive organizations while failing to address fully the societal mores, ills, prejudices, and poverty affecting humanity in general and the Black community in particular.

Since its inception, Zeta Phi Beta has steadily ascended into the national spotlight with programs demonstrating concern for the human condition both nationally and internationally.

With hundreds of chapters worldwide and a membership of over 100,000, the organization made history as the first National Pan-Hellenic Council organization to centralize its operations in a national headquarters, first to charter a chapter in Africa, first to form auxiliary groups, and first to be constitutionally bound to a fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

The sorority takes pride in transforming communities through volunteer services from members and its auxiliaries via outreach services and support of multiple affiliate organizations.

Notable members of the storied organization include Zora Neale Hurston, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Vivica A. Fox, Sheryl Underwood, Towanda Braxton, Chrisette Michelle, Gwendolyn Brooks, Syleena Johnson, Sarah Vaughn, Anita Hill, Esther Rolle and more.

How are you celebrating the Zetas today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the Finest Zeta women on the flip.