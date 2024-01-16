Well, that was something

Last night’s Black-ish Emmys were a shenanigan-y spectacle sprinkled with magical moments like the nostalgic Martin reunion, Niecy Nash-Betts‘ stunning acceptance speech, and Quinta Brunson making history as only the second Black actress to win for Lead Actress In A Comedy.

The Abbott Elementary creator also became the first Black woman since Isabel Sanford (The Jeffersons) in 1961 to win the award.

Emerging star Ayo Edebiri won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, marking the first time a pair of Black actresses won the two major comedy categories in the same year.

She joined Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Jackée Harry (227) as the only Black women to ever win the award.

In one of the night’s biggest moments, Niecy Nash-Betts delivered a rousing acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting in a Limited Or Anthology Series for her role in Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

this part of niecy’s speech and issa, taraji, and colman standing for her🥹🥹❤️ i love us. pic.twitter.com/HuTgQu1Uj4 — kayla (@makaylam45) January 16, 2024

“I’m a winner, baby! Thank you to the most high for this divine moment,” said an emotional Nash-Betts, according to Variety. “Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me. Thank you. My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you.”

Oh, but she was just getting warmed up and dropped more gems.

“I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do,” she continued. “I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that.’ Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor!”

