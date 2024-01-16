Well, that was something
Last night’s Black-ish Emmys were a shenanigan-y spectacle sprinkled with magical moments like the nostalgic Martin reunion, Niecy Nash-Betts‘ stunning acceptance speech, and Quinta Brunson making history as only the second Black actress to win for Lead Actress In A Comedy.
The Abbott Elementary creator also became the first Black woman since Isabel Sanford (The Jeffersons) in 1961 to win the award.
You can watch Quinta’s full speech down below:
Emerging star Ayo Edebiri won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, marking the first time a pair of Black actresses won the two major comedy categories in the same year.
She joined Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Jackée Harry (227) as the only Black women to ever win the award.
In one of the night’s biggest moments, Niecy Nash-Betts delivered a rousing acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting in a Limited Or Anthology Series for her role in Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
this part of niecy’s speech and issa, taraji, and colman standing for her🥹🥹❤️ i love us. pic.twitter.com/HuTgQu1Uj4
— kayla (@makaylam45) January 16, 2024
“I’m a winner, baby! Thank you to the most high for this divine moment,” said an emotional Nash-Betts, according to Variety. “Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me. Thank you. My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you.”
Oh, but she was just getting warmed up and dropped more gems.
“I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do,” she continued. “I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that.’ Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor!”
What was your fave moment from the Emmys? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the show on the flip.
girl hold still https://t.co/nFg1rmx7Rf pic.twitter.com/sjveDHEdSc
— ren ✾ (@F41RYTA1L) January 15, 2024
y’all better let him be a bad bitch! https://t.co/ny9rMma28b pic.twitter.com/UnC5eiBS3x
— Miss Celie’s Fancy Pants. (@HunseckerProxy) January 15, 2024
Why did Zendaya let him walk out the house like this……… https://t.co/6M7c9brCTU
— Z (@TheeDCstan) January 16, 2024
chill fam I was trying to do that in the low 😂😂 https://t.co/kW1AD4yxhN
— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 16, 2024
he gon make sure he gets that hug lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/QWWjnYVix9
— ًً (@girlsonfillm) January 16, 2024
why he smiling like he got a secret he refuses to share? https://t.co/JYqrcltKyl
— mrs. glock (@mylovedes2) January 16, 2024
— austin blake mays (@austinblakemays) January 16, 2024
Beyoncé: so I was just looking up 30 foot camera tracks, and they do exist
Everyone in the movie theater: pic.twitter.com/NXy9sVo9Vd
— Allie 🪩 (@Fergyonce) January 16, 2024
WHY'D SHE GAG HER LIKE THAT LMFAOOO😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/PO7XBXXysE
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) January 16, 2024
She morphs into Julia Roberts at the end https://t.co/hvkuPcFfAT
— This Ken is hungry (@AcesOnSpades) January 16, 2024
