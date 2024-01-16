The Marvels is officially digital and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

Celebrate the digital release of The Marvels with this behind-the-scenes video with Teyonah Parris as she shows what it took to portray Monica Rambeau stepping into her full power.

We LOVED watching these clips of Teyonah in her harness taking flight! Also, how dope was it to have both The Marvels EP and director Nia DaCosta singing her praises? We also loved that the clip included scenes with Lashana Lynch – she’s another favorite of ours!

Starting today, The Marvels and The Color Purple will be available on Vudu, Fandango’s video-on-demand streaming service. Additionally, Vudu is further celebrating Columbia Pictures’ centennial with a bundle deal on Columbia films and other Sony titles.

According to Fandango’s “Most Anticipated” survey of more than 2,000 ticket-buyers, The Marvels was the number one most anticipated holiday movie of 2023, and it’s now available on Vudu in SD, HD and UHD for $19.99. To celebrate the film’s arrival on the platform, Vudu is offering a two-film bundle deal with The Marvels and Captain Marvel for only $29.99. Fans can also check out an exclusive extended preview from the film on Vudu’s YouTube channel.