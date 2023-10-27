Bossip Video

Are you ready for Dashing Through The Snow?

This year’s holiday movie slate looks amazing with Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross, Best. Christmas. Ever! starring Brandy, and Dashing Through The Snow which centers around a social worker for the Atlanta police department and the Christmas Eve journey that helps him remember the joy and magic of the yuletide season.

According to the official synopsis, “Eddie Garrick (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) is a good-hearted man who has turned his back on Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. At the request of his wife Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris), Eddie takes his 9-year-old daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) out with him on Christmas Eve, where they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick (Lil Rel Howery).”

Naturally, “Eddie thinks the man is delusional and needs professional help but when he evokes the wrath of a local politician (Oscar Nuñez), he and his daughter are taken on a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas.”

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Tim Story, Dashing through the Snow also stars Ravi V. Patel, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Gina Brillon, Sebastian Sozzi, Kevin Connolly, and Zulay Henao.

“They gave each other the space and the support to give some really great performances,” said Story about Lil Rel and Luda in an interview with EW. “There’s a percentage of [the film] that’s whimsical… and then there’s a percentage of it that’s very accessible and down-to-earth and grounded. And I think they found such a great combination of that… the way they kind of juxtaposed one another on screen. I got very lucky that they both were willing and able to do it.”

Dashing Through the Snow streams Nov. 17 on Disney+.