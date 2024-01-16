Rick Ross’ girlfriend Cristina Mackey is being called out by a model who seemingly welcomed a child with the rapper just two months ago. After Ross’ bawse bae reposted a pic of the child on social media, the baby’s mom slammed her “stranger danger” behavior.
On Monday, model Cierra Nichole (below), who is rumored to have had a child with the Maybach Music Group head, took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Au’mei Moon Roberts’ two-month anniversary.
“Happy 2 months to Mommies 3rd Beautiful Princess of the Castle,” she captioned a video of the adorable baby staring into the camera. “I love you so much. You are so perfect. I can’t keep my eyes off of you.”
Nichole didn’t mention Ross’ name in the post, but fans were quick to congratulate the mother and Ross on the arrival of their alleged daughter in the comments section. Nichole, a mother of three, responded “Thank you” to one user who penned,
“Congrats to you and Rick Ross’ new bundle of joy.”
That apparently prompted Ross’ current girlfriend Cristina Mackey to screenshot Cierra Nichole’s post and compliment her on the latest addition to her family.
“She’s gorgeous,” the fitness guru penned over a picture of Ross’ alleged new addition on her InstaStory.
Unfortunately for her, Nichole wasn’t happy about the gesture and she reposted Mackey’s congratulatory message with a stark warning that read:
“It’s giving STRANGER DANGER baby. We don’t know YOU! Play with someone else for clout.”
Mackey deleted the post, but not before fans called her out for the “weird” reaction to the rapper’s new baby news.
Rick Ross new gf is a weirdo. Speaking on his ex. Posting his brand new baby he just had by another woman. It’s giving restraining order sis.
— klarna kween (@onewhoisheard) January 16, 2024
Rick Ross gf need some serious help posting the new baby on her page
— 🫧Nay🫧 (@Slick_Nay) January 15, 2024
Rick Ross "girlfriend" is weird. Why would she repost that lady's baby???
— Honey Rider (@Bougie_Steph) January 15, 2024
This isn’t the first time that Mackey has gotten into it with a woman romantically linked to Ricky Rozay.
Cristina Mackey Previously Clashed With Tia Kemp, Shaded Pretty Vee’s Previous Relationship With Rapper
On Jan. 10, Cristina went toe to toe with Tia Kemp, the mother of Ross’ son Williams Robert III online after the latter criticized her for putting tomatoes on the hip-hop star’s tacos.
“Tell that fat f–k to unblock me, hoe. I know he sat on the toilet for eight hours. I know him. He don’t eat tomatoes,” she told fans during a random and recent Instagram Live session.
Tia Kemp says Rick Ross blocked her and he doesn't eat tomatoes after his new girlfriend added tomatoes on his taco
.#tiakemp #cristinamackey #rickross pic.twitter.com/5hSV1v2Jfb
— livebitez (@livebitez) January 12, 2024
Cristina Mackey made sure to get her man Rick Ross right with the homemade tacos!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JykYCvi1Ys
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 10, 2024
Mackey stood on business and defended herself after she caught wind of Kemp’s shady video. As she applied foundation to her face, Mackey made it very clear that she wasn’t going to engage in Kemp’s petty behavior. She also accused Ross’ baby mother of making a “fake account” to harass her.
“Why are you hating? That’s weird. Don’t hate?” the beautiful trainer said in a clip obtained by Live Bitez on Jan. 14. “If you lived with your man, you wouldn’t be on my page, at 40 something, on a fake account.”
Rick Ross new girlfriend Cristina Mackey shades his baby mama Tia Kemp
.#rickross #tiakemp #cristinamackey pic.twitter.com/WeZNpcbOgG
— livebitez (@livebitez) January 14, 2024
In late December, Mackey appeared on The Cali Kick Back podcast with Lewis Belt, in which shared a few eyebrow-raising comments about Ross’ alleged ex-girlfriend, Pretty Vee.
Mackey claimed the two were never really an item.
“I think it’s funny. It’s levels to everything, right? And that was never this,” she told Lewis. “Whatever they had is not what we have…. it’s no disrespect to anybody.”
When Belt asked the star if Ross and Vee ever went “public” with their relationship, Mackey firmly responded, “No.”
“Where’s the pictures of them holding hands? And them kissing? And them on the jet together? And them in Dubai and her on the billboard? Where’s that at? Where’s the flowers? Where’s all that?” she added.
Vee was seemingly unbothered by Mackey’s post and she responded on her InstaStory saying; “All I can do is LAUGH”
Mackey’s Latest Drama Came Just Days After She Was Trolled Over A “Pick Me” Video
On Jan. 15, Mackey took to Instagram Live and instructed netizens of social media to keep calling her a “Pick Me,” which is a term used to describe a woman who is obsessed with male approval and validation.
“All you’re doing is manifesting that up with me,” she told fans and haters.
“I want to get picked over and over and over … by the same man a million times. I want to marry that man. I want to have that man’s children, and I want to live a happy life because he keeps picking me, and I keep picking him.”
Mackey added:
“If I’m a pick-me, he’s a pick-me, and we getting chose together.”
Check out some of the reactions to Mackey’s “Pick Me” video below.
Damn this breakup gone be something else….
— Anna💋 (@mesmerized227) January 16, 2024
This her first time fcking w a rich dude & it shows😭
— ritu (@Ritusinghhhh) January 16, 2024
She’s gonna get chopped soon. She talks way too much and clearly she doesn’t know the definition of “Pick Me”. The last interview was 🫠. I’m no hater, but take us out the group chat. There’s a difference with being confident versus doing too much. Speak to your man sis, not us.
— Ces 🫶🏾 (@GlamourKnicks) January 15, 2024
What do YOU think about Cristina Mackey making headlines with her Rick Ross coupledom in the wake of him welcoming a child?
-
