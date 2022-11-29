Bossip Video

A Grammy-nominated rapper is speaking on his friend/collaborator’s latest antics and he’s not holding back.

Pusha-T and Kanye West have an unsurprisingly good track record together and at times it feels like it’s when you get to see Stephen Curry and LeBron James team up for the All-Star game. The latest team-up between the two saw Kanye West make half the beats for Pusha’s latest album It’s Almost Dry.

As you can imagine an album produced by not only Kanye but also Pharrell Williams should be an instant Grammy contender and sure enough, It’s Almost Dry recently garnered a Rap Album of the Year nomination.

Despite all of this good news, Pusha was recently asked by Kanye’s antics and he gave a candid response.

Pusha-T Speaks On Kanye West’s Backlash

Pusha-T recently sat down with the L.A. Times to discuss his Grammy-nominated album and of course, Kanye came up in the convo. Pusha was directly asked about Ye’s latest hate speech-filled outburst and the Clipse rapper didn’t hold back.

As someone who has known him for a long time, how have you felt watching everything that’s happened with him over the last few months? Pusha: “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

Pusha went on to praise Ye for never trying to change his authenticity and their working relationship.

This is the part where we have to talk about Kanye. First, let’s talk about your collaborations on the album, like “Dreamin of the Past,” Rock n Roll” and “Diet Coke.” What’s writing and recording with him like? How do those songs show the dynamic that you two have together? Pusha: Writing and recording with Ye is a very special thing for me. We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, “Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.” Before all the recent events, what has he meant to you as an artist and a friend over the years? Pusha: Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me. A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.

Hopefully Pusha can get Ye focused on music soon so we can get some more tunes from arguably the most undisputed duo in Hip-Hop.