Bossip Video

Kanye West recently debuted his new Titanium grill which reportedly costs $850K and was inspired by Jaws from James Bond.

One person who has returned to social media for 2024 is Mr. Controversy himself Kanye West. The smoke has settled from anti-Semitic comments and it seems he’s trying his best to pick up the pieces.

On January 17, Playboi Carti shared a new picture of Kanye on his Finsta rocking what seemed like gum wrappers on his teeth. However, hours later Kanye uploaded pictures revealing his new $850K titanium grill.

Ye’s new grill is inspired by the character Jaws from 70’s James Bond films portrayed by actor Richard Kiel. Kiel wore a set of custom dentures like the grill Ye is sporting in the movie. According to Complex, Ye did not have his teeth removed for the new hardware as alleged on social media but he did use a celeb dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, for the pricey piece.

“He did not have his teeth removed,” Connelly, who has worked with other celebrities in the past, said. “He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.”

Connelly performed a procedure known as “fixed prosthodontics” for the hardware that essentially fixes the metal to his teeth. The grill is reportedly made of titanium, palladium, platinum, and other precious metals. If you want to be just like Kanye, you better have $850K lying around to copy his swagger.