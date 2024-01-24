The #MarriedToMedicine reunion is underway and ahead of it, an O.G. told BOSSIP that she’s prepped and ready like a student aiming for extra credit.
“I’ve been doing my homework and in doing my homework, I’ve come to a place where I just want to put to rest some of the lies that’s out there,” said Toya Bush-Harris “The lies that Quad has put out there about the cast and about me over the years.”
Bravo has confirmed that the ladies of Married To Medicine are all currently filming the show’s tenth reunion in NYC and in traditional fashion, they’ve shared the official seating chart. In an interesting twist, the chart shows the coveted chairs closest to Andy Cohen going to Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Jackie Walters.
Toya, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, and Dr. Alicia Egolum are seated on the left behind Simone while Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Phaedra Parks, and Quad “Ms. Quad” Webb are seated behind Jackie on the right.
The seating chart is already creating buzz and according to Toya, there’s more excitement to come—just as long as things don’t get too out of hand.
“Really and truly, I want the reunion to be entertaining,” Toya told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “So I’m hoping that we can come and we don’t over-talk each other. I know it’s going to be a dragged-out, dirty thing. I do. I get it.
But I do want to make sure everyone really gets an opportunity to say what needs to be said and I hope they show everything that goes down. But I think it’s going to be a very long day.”
The reality star/entrepreneur who has been on the show since season one, noted that she struggled to find a “10-year worthy” reunion dress considering how far the show’s come.
She also reflected on her #MarriedToMedicine beginnings that almost ended quickly.
“After season one, I was done,” said Toya. “Baby, it took everything. That was all [my husband] Eugene. He was like, “No, you coming back. You going to change that up. Show the people who you really are.” I was like, “No. No. I don’t want to do it.”
She continued,
“And honestly, oh my God, 10 years later, it’s surprising. But it’s so amazing because really and truly, oh, we’ve learned so much, all of us, and we’ve grown. And I’m telling you, last night I was looking at myself and I was like, “I’m so ashamed. How dare have you been on there? You just talk about spending all the time and no wonder,” but I got it now.”
Despite “getting it now” when it comes to reality TV, Toya noted that she’s not afraid to demand accountability, something that’s been a recurring theme in season 10.
When newbie Phaedra Parks brought Quad Webb to Sweet Tea’s bachelorette party, Toya called them out because Quad was not invited and moreover, Sweet Tea was preparing to marry Quad’s ex, Dr. Gregory Lunceford.
Despite Quad later telling #M2M fans that she was just “doing her job”, Toya told BOSSIP that that’s untrue and wondered why she won’t take accountability for just “wanting to make an entrance.”
“You know, I believe in good drama on TV, I do. But I also believe in real drama,” said the Toya Harris Wine Collection creator. “I don’t like people saying that they have a script or that they had to show up, because we all have a choice in the matter, nobody can make grown women; almost 50, almost 40, almost 60, do anything. It’s not in our contract.”
“So stop with the nonsense,” she continued, “I want it to be known flat out, she came by her own free will. She wanted to be there. She wanted a check. And so my thing is if you’re going to do that, then you need to own that. Don’t come in here acting like you were invited by a producer and [have] Phaedra saying, ‘You just wanted you to explain yourself to the group ‘because there’s so many other opportunities, there were so many other opportunities for her to come and explain herself.
“She wanted to make an entrance and if you know Quad, she likes entrances. And so that was her debut. And I just felt like that wasn’t right because it took away from Tisha’s moment. And definitely a moment that I planned so I wasn’t about to pretend with the people.”
Speaking of accountability, Toya also responded to fan allegations that she and the other ladies were being “mean girls” by seemingly trying to oust Quad from the group.
See what Toya thinks about those comments on the flip.
According to Toya, despite what fans think about a tense moment when the group asked Quad to leave a trip to Napa Valley, there’s much more to the story.
In case you missed it, in a previous episode Toya invited all of the ladies to join her in Sonoma to introduce them to their wine collection. When they got there, however, she and the group asked Quad to leave citing a lack of emotional collection and allegations that she disappeared from the group until cameras started rolling.
According to Toya, the group isn’t being “mean”, they’re just being real.
“I think “mean girls” is a misconception because I think the reality is when they watch our show, one of the most important things they’ve always asked of us was to keep it real,” Toya told BOSSIP.
“They’ve always said that Married to Medicine was one of those shows where it wasn’t contrived, where it was actually real friendship. So what do y’all want from us now? Do you want us to pretend? Do you want us to become like other shows that you complain about? Because we’re just really and truly at a place where we’re like, “Look, how many times do we have to give people the chance to actually be a real friend?!”
“Don’t get me wrong, we are coworkers,” she continued. “We are, we come to work and we clock in, like you said. But the reality is in the midst of clocking in, we try to maintain friendships. The reality is we try to maintain, off camera, a relationship.
“How do you build a relationship if you separate yourself from these individuals? And so I can’t do that. That’s a part of my job. My job is to build relationships with the people on my show and maintain it. And if she’s not willing to do that part of her job, which is the most important part, then she needs to find herself a new job with her real friends.”
Following that, Toya also dished on flack she received for making amends with former Married To Medicine star Anila Saja, but not Quad.
In season 9 Anila’s home was burglarized and rumors surfaced that Toya and her husband Eugene somehow played a part in it considering that they live in the same neighborhood and there was bad blood between them. Quad went on to perpetuate the rumor and according to Toya, she accepted Anila’s apology after she vehemently apologized in private.
She has not however forgiven Quad, despite the reality star apologizing in a Carlos King interview.
“I really want the people to understand that if Quad was sorry…” Toya began. “Me and Quad have been in the same room since then. She has never once said, “I’m sorry.” She’s never pulled me aside, woman-to-woman, and said to me … which is what Anila did. Anila was banned from my house, okay? But Anila, because we live in the same neighborhood, would come over here with her kids, with her husband, and was like, “Look, I need to apologize for me.” She was like, “And for you, but for me because I was not being my authentic self.” And she was like, “I’m sorry. I did and said some things. I didn’t stand up when I knew things weren’t right. I’m sorry.”
She was like, “And you may not want to be my friend, but at the end of the day, please know that I’m genuine when I’m saying that I’m sorry and I will never do that again.” And I was like, “Okay.” That’s all you can really ask from someone.”
She went on to say that she appreciated Anila’s apology because the style blogger took real accountability but Quad did not.
That’s not all she said, however, hit the flip for more.
Toya told BOSSIP that Anila made many attempts to reconcile with her, but Quad did not and that’s allegedly a recurring theme.
“Quad has not made any effort,” Toya told BOSSIP. “It’s like Simone said on Andy [Watch What Happens Live], when the camera’s on, she’s on but when the camera is off, she’s herself. She doesn’t call you. She doesn’t own anything. But right before that scene in Napa, she walked into our room and I said, “Oh, I’m surprised to see you here.”
She said, “Why would you be? I have to get my check.” She didn’t say, “I’m here to support you.” She didn’t say, “Toya, I wanted to spend some time with you to figure things out.” She said, “I’m here to get a check and everybody heard it.
And so that’s when my demeanor was like, “Oh.” And that’s when Simone said, “You know what? I got it,” because everybody heard it. It was so disrespectful.”
Toya went on to deny that she and her cast members have a role in who stays and goes amongst the group despite fans believing that they’re ousting Quad and alleging that the same thing happened to Mariah Huq.
“If people don’t know this by now, I am an advocate for our show,” said Toya. “I’ve always been an advocate for new faces, of old faces. I’ve always brought back old faces, okay? Whether it be Mariah, Kari, Lisa, anyone. Shoot, I would love to bring back Jill. But my point is, I have always been an advocate. I’ve never seen them as competition because I don’t feel like we are in competition with each other. We’re in competition with ourselves to be a better version of ourselves.
She continued,
“And I think when it comes to Quad, and even Mariah, I think that they’ve developed their own scenario on their own. Okay? I think they’re both great TV.”
Watch our exclusive with Toya Bush-Harris below.
