The #MarriedToMedicine reunion is underway and ahead of it, an O.G. told BOSSIP that she’s prepped and ready like a student aiming for extra credit.

“I’ve been doing my homework and in doing my homework, I’ve come to a place where I just want to put to rest some of the lies that’s out there,” said Toya Bush-Harris “The lies that Quad has put out there about the cast and about me over the years.”

Bravo has confirmed that the ladies of Married To Medicine are all currently filming the show’s tenth reunion in NYC and in traditional fashion, they’ve shared the official seating chart. In an interesting twist, the chart shows the coveted chairs closest to Andy Cohen going to Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Jackie Walters.

Toya, Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, and Dr. Alicia Egolum are seated on the left behind Simone while Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Phaedra Parks, and Quad “Ms. Quad” Webb are seated behind Jackie on the right.

The seating chart is already creating buzz and according to Toya, there’s more excitement to come—just as long as things don’t get too out of hand.

“Really and truly, I want the reunion to be entertaining,” Toya told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “So I’m hoping that we can come and we don’t over-talk each other. I know it’s going to be a dragged-out, dirty thing. I do. I get it. But I do want to make sure everyone really gets an opportunity to say what needs to be said and I hope they show everything that goes down. But I think it’s going to be a very long day.”

The reality star/entrepreneur who has been on the show since season one, noted that she struggled to find a “10-year worthy” reunion dress considering how far the show’s come.

She also reflected on her #MarriedToMedicine beginnings that almost ended quickly.

“After season one, I was done,” said Toya. “Baby, it took everything. That was all [my husband] Eugene. He was like, “No, you coming back. You going to change that up. Show the people who you really are.” I was like, “No. No. I don’t want to do it.”

She continued,

“And honestly, oh my God, 10 years later, it’s surprising. But it’s so amazing because really and truly, oh, we’ve learned so much, all of us, and we’ve grown. And I’m telling you, last night I was looking at myself and I was like, “I’m so ashamed. How dare have you been on there? You just talk about spending all the time and no wonder,” but I got it now.”

Despite “getting it now” when it comes to reality TV, Toya noted that she’s not afraid to demand accountability, something that’s been a recurring theme in season 10.

When newbie Phaedra Parks brought Quad Webb to Sweet Tea’s bachelorette party, Toya called them out because Quad was not invited and moreover, Sweet Tea was preparing to marry Quad’s ex, Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Despite Quad later telling #M2M fans that she was just “doing her job”, Toya told BOSSIP that that’s untrue and wondered why she won’t take accountability for just “wanting to make an entrance.”

“You know, I believe in good drama on TV, I do. But I also believe in real drama,” said the Toya Harris Wine Collection creator. “I don’t like people saying that they have a script or that they had to show up, because we all have a choice in the matter, nobody can make grown women; almost 50, almost 40, almost 60, do anything. It’s not in our contract.”

“So stop with the nonsense,” she continued, “I want it to be known flat out, she came by her own free will. She wanted to be there. She wanted a check. And so my thing is if you’re going to do that, then you need to own that. Don’t come in here acting like you were invited by a producer and [have] Phaedra saying, ‘You just wanted you to explain yourself to the group ‘because there’s so many other opportunities, there were so many other opportunities for her to come and explain herself. “She wanted to make an entrance and if you know Quad, she likes entrances. And so that was her debut. And I just felt like that wasn’t right because it took away from Tisha’s moment. And definitely a moment that I planned so I wasn’t about to pretend with the people.”

Speaking of accountability, Toya also responded to fan allegations that she and the other ladies were being “mean girls” by seemingly trying to oust Quad from the group.

