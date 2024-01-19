Bossip Video

One thing about La La — you know she’s always gonna keep a job.

La La Anthony has officially partnered with Airbnb as a Creative Advisor to help scale and incubate the company’s talent and entertainment partnerships.

La La will lead strategic alignment and relationships with key entertainment partners, including celebrities, influencers, studios, production companies, and more to increase and sustain diverse representation. She will also be responsible for incubating new products and programs that provide unique ways for partners to authentically reach their engaged audiences.

Her first project? La La Land, a unique and stylish listing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that’s been carefully designed and perfected by La La to host her favorite kind of trip: a getaway with besties.

Whether celebrating a milestone birthday, a mom’s weekend away, a girls’ getaway or just because, all guests will enjoy the following during their stay:

La La-inspired artwork and modern decor that bring her fun, vibrant personality to life – all handpicked by their Host. Plenty of bright, snappable spaces that have been perfectly-curated for social media-worthy moments

Full, private access to the entire 2,491 square foot property, including five customized bedrooms, four bedrooms and a picture-perfect outdoor patio and pool for lounging.

All the amenities for a luxurious stay, including high-quality linens, a fully-stocked kitchen, and hair care products from La La’s own brand, Inala.

Those who book the initial three, one-night stays on February 2, 3, 4 will also meet La La in person, including a tour of the space – and maybe even some selfies!

