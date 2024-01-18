Bossip Video
1 of 13

Max did WHAT???

Rap Sh!t assets

Source: Max

Social media is ablaze over streaming giant Max cancelling hit series Rap Sh!t after only two seasons.

“We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa’s talents can accomplish,” said a Max spokesperson in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We’ll never get Seduce and Scheme out of our heads and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

This comes just a few months after the second season debuted with a two-episode premiere on the cancel-happy streaming platform that appears to be dumping scripted content, especially original content aimed at Black audiences.

Naturally, fans expressed their outrage over the cancellation of the series that will end (if it’s not picked up by another streamer) as the only show centered around southern women in Hip-Hop.

Rap Sh!t followed the journey of former high school friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) who later reconnected to chase fame as a rap group in Miami. In their rise to stardom, Shawna and Mia found themselves at a pivotal moment in their career as they were forced to decide if they would stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

Other notable cast members included Jonica Booth (Chastity), RJ Cyler (Lamont), and Daniel Augustin (Maurice) who played Shawna and Mia’s relatable circle of friends.

 

Rap Sh!t assets

Source: Max

Series-creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton served as executive producers on the series with HOORAE’s Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, 3 Arts Entertainment’s Dave Becky, and Jim Kleverweis.

Rap stars Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls served as co-executive producers along with Quality Control Film’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Jax Clark of Hoorae.

What was your reaction to Rap Sh!t getting canceled? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the cancellation on the flip.

Continue Slideshow

 

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.