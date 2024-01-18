Max did WHAT???

Social media is ablaze over streaming giant Max cancelling hit series Rap Sh!t after only two seasons.

“We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa’s talents can accomplish,” said a Max spokesperson in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “A huge thank you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We’ll never get Seduce and Scheme out of our heads and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

This comes just a few months after the second season debuted with a two-episode premiere on the cancel-happy streaming platform that appears to be dumping scripted content, especially original content aimed at Black audiences.

That lil DEI wave in media post 2020 was so short lived. Saturdays, Rap Shit, Sweet Life: Los Angeles, The Wonder Years, Queens, All Rise, South Side, Grand Crew, Truth Be Told, and so many more Black shows I loved watching are canceled. — Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) January 18, 2024

Naturally, fans expressed their outrage over the cancellation of the series that will end (if it’s not picked up by another streamer) as the only show centered around southern women in Hip-Hop.

First real TV show about Southern Black women navigating the rap game and it doesn’t make it past 2 seasons. I won’t go on a tangent about how much this sucks for the future of diverse storytelling, but know that Rap Sh!t indeed made an impact on the folks it was intended for. — IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) January 18, 2024

Rap Sh!t followed the journey of former high school friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) who later reconnected to chase fame as a rap group in Miami. In their rise to stardom, Shawna and Mia found themselves at a pivotal moment in their career as they were forced to decide if they would stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

Other notable cast members included Jonica Booth (Chastity), RJ Cyler (Lamont), and Daniel Augustin (Maurice) who played Shawna and Mia’s relatable circle of friends.

I’m not ok… — Jonica Booth (@JonicaCBooth) January 18, 2024

Good bye Rap Shit

Love Chastity “The DUKE” Killens

🥹🤞🏾💙 pic.twitter.com/FO8uItKW7g — Jonica Booth (@JonicaCBooth) January 18, 2024

Series-creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton served as executive producers on the series with HOORAE’s Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, 3 Arts Entertainment’s Dave Becky, and Jim Kleverweis.

Rap stars Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls served as co-executive producers along with Quality Control Film’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, and Jax Clark of Hoorae.

What was your reaction to Rap Sh!t getting canceled? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the cancellation on the flip.