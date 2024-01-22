Meek Mill accidentally outdid himself as a man of the people by uniting the African diaspora to drag him by the “Bugatti” braids because of a seemingly ignorant inquiry.
The Philly rapper was recently connecting with his fans using #AskMeek on X (formerly Twitter), but the app quickly turned on him when he asked follow-up questions of his own.
This weekend, Meek went viral for wondering how people in South Africa and Nigeria listen to his music.
Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
“Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having [one] big show [there a] few years back … how do y’all listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?” he asked on Saturday morning.
Meek seemed to sincerely think this was a harmless, reasonable question. However, that didn’t make it come across any better. Almost immediately, people from several countries took a break from roasting each other to turn on him.
Nigerians and South Africans unitng for this huge meal pic.twitter.com/exFZ3VHiJa
— Reverse Truth🦅🇬🇧👑 (@Bidal4Life) January 20, 2024
The continental clapback was relentless. Some responses gave Meek grace for poorly wording a question about different platforms overseas, but thousands of others read the rapper for filth for seemingly assuming South Africa doesn’t have access to technology, like Spotify and Apple Music.
This picture makes sense pic.twitter.com/srnsepfSFI
— Lullo (@freshbylullo) January 20, 2024
The post went viral with more than 17 million views and 10,000 replies from a united front of FAFO across countries. Meek’s name trended on X all weekend with jokes about stereotypes like using elephants, village elders and ancestors just to play his music.
And you are asking this on X, how do you expect South Africans to read your Tweet if they they don’t have apps to listen to your music ?
— ISHMAEL 🏴☠️☠️🇿🇦 (@mr_shimmy) January 20, 2024
Lol bro thinks africa is a waste land , they can listen using apple music ,Spotify and YouTube. Grow up meek
— NCOOK (@ncoook_) January 20, 2024
Check out the reactions dragging Meek Mill’s question and his response after the flip!
It Was All Good Just A Meek Ago: Meek Mill Doubles Down After Dragging, Says He Was Standing On (Music) Business
A day after sparking international outrage, Meek Mill responded to clarify his intentions. He took to X to explain that he asked about platforms “because I wanna handle my business.”
I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa … basically looking for the money trail? Idk what platforms used in South Africa lol
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 22, 2024
“I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa … basically looking for the money trail? Idk what platforms used in South Africa lol,” he posted on Sunday.
Unsurprisingly, it didn’t help his case much, and the jokes continued.
So milk-mill the fact that people are engaging online with you with the same app you are using, doesn't tells you that we are using the same Apple music or Spotify you are using 🤔 grow up Milk-mill grow up man pic.twitter.com/d171SpVDqM
— Sweet MF Jones (@MF_Jones_RSA) January 22, 2024
Meek Mill’s latest stint as the main character of the internet may have been hilarious, but the misguided message might have been sincere. Before his viral streaming question, he was vibing with fans about touring across Africa.
Nigeria wassup!!!!
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
I hope I come this year https://t.co/g2mIrGH4YI
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
Yes spring!!!! https://t.co/DFf9UG0rVM
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
I know I gotta pull back up https://t.co/4U0Fb8KSP1
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
I think x is the only place that lets me talk directly to Nigeria https://t.co/cn4k8QrYNC
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
The “Dreams And Nightmares” rapper used X to do a little market research about where he has the most fans and where bike culture is popping.
I need to find out what parts they love me the most in Africa https://t.co/8Cjn06hLoH
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
If you In Africa and can see this post rt!!!!!!!!! I need to know who seeing this #askmeek
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
Where is the big bike cultures besides in Ghana in Africa???? #askmeek
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
With the right producer I would record an album with the right Afro artist in a week just for yall!!!!!
— MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024
Hopefully, amid the backlash, Meek found the “money trail” he was looking for. He clearly has a strong following overseas that is eager to see him live, but either way, the jokes are still ongoing.
Check out some of the reactions to Meek Mill asking about streaming platforms in Nigeria and South Africa.
1. Echolocation, like bats + dolphins + starlings that build edible nests.
2. On the wings of an eagle.
3. Guess work. Like Pictionary except with sound.
4. Telepathy, but for music
5. Magic carpet on loan from Aladdin pic.twitter.com/gS86PHJGSU
— Y. Adhiambo Owuor (@AdhiamboKE) January 20, 2024
We don’t have any music streaming services in Nigeria. We have this guy he’s the only one that has access to Spotify, he’s a town crier he comes every Friday to perform your songs for us. This is how we listen to your music.
I hope this helps pic.twitter.com/RxFPUWCXFa
— Warlo (@STFUWARLO) January 20, 2024
Hey @MeekMill i've been a fan since way back!
But i didn't know you were this dumb! 🤷🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/yBqHmM43xi
— YOSEMITE 🇰🇪🌍 (@Alba_Cino) January 21, 2024
When word of your releases reaches our shores by boat, we run from village to village passing down each of your verses by word of mouth to the village elders, who then call a village meeting and we beat drums around a fire and sing each of your new songs like that. pic.twitter.com/P4vGTM5MM3
— 🇿🇦 iScathulo SePhara 👞 (@ISephara) January 20, 2024
We all used to go to the late Nelson Mandela’s house to stream on the computer and dial up modem he was gifted by Bill Gates. Now Mandela’s daughter is about to auction off the computer. We hope the buyer is kind enough to let us continue streaming so we can hear your new music.
— Vho Elon Masakhane | avendas.co.za (@VendaVendor) January 21, 2024
Oh, here in Nigeria, we pound yam and it creates your sound mysteriously and in South Africa the Zulus call on the Lions to sing your songs.
Scallywag with white Turkish teeth.
— Ugegbe ✨ (@MarinatedTurks) January 20, 2024
South Africans and Nigerians are the only nations that can protect Africa.. 😂 😂 😂 😂 Where do we sign up for the job?…. This unity is what we needed from roasting each other… We on a roasting break, we'll resume our family feud on Monday. @MeekMill is our enemy to roast. pic.twitter.com/U2Jq3GaJNL
— 𝕰𝖚𝖕𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆🇿🇦 (@euphoria_HB) January 20, 2024
We consult our ancestors once in a week, and the gods rewards us with good hippop music. pic.twitter.com/sHnvuc8CZV
— MR UMANU (@mrUmanu_Elijah) January 20, 2024
Hello @MeekMill, ur love for Nigerians online is often seen, but when will ur actions also speak? Since on the 21st of January 2021, I'm yet to see u link up with any "young Nigerian artist". It's long overdue…. pic.twitter.com/h0G9SA8Bnn
— Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) January 20, 2024
Every year in January we send one African to America to fetch the music and it takes him 6 months to get there (land and sea travel, jungle escapes, horse back travel and the occasional lift from the cheetah) – just in time for your summer. Then after collecting the cassettes he…
— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) January 20, 2024
The same way yall listen to amapiano in your country, it’s the same way we listen to your trash songs man. Don’t try to revive your dead career by disrespecting us.
— 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐧. (@_ShaunKeyz) January 20, 2024
I don't know about South Africa and Nigeria, but here in Namibia we take empty bottles to communicate with the ancestors and your music starts playing from the clouds.#MusicWithDME pic.twitter.com/v9peic40BY
— DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) January 20, 2024
Do you think Meek Mill was just misunderstood, or did his delivery deserve the diaspora dragging?
