Meek Mill accidentally outdid himself as a man of the people by uniting the African diaspora to drag him by the “Bugatti” braids because of a seemingly ignorant inquiry.

The Philly rapper was recently connecting with his fans using #AskMeek on X (formerly Twitter), but the app quickly turned on him when he asked follow-up questions of his own.

This weekend, Meek went viral for wondering how people in South Africa and Nigeria listen to his music.

“Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having [one] big show [there a] few years back … how do y’all listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?” he asked on Saturday morning.

Meek seemed to sincerely think this was a harmless, reasonable question. However, that didn’t make it come across any better. Almost immediately, people from several countries took a break from roasting each other to turn on him.

The continental clapback was relentless. Some responses gave Meek grace for poorly wording a question about different platforms overseas, but thousands of others read the rapper for filth for seemingly assuming South Africa doesn’t have access to technology, like Spotify and Apple Music.

 

The post went viral with more than 17 million views and 10,000 replies from a united front of FAFO across countries. Meek’s name trended on X all weekend with jokes about stereotypes like using elephants, village elders and ancestors just to play his music.

Check out the reactions dragging Meek Mill’s question and his response after the flip!

It Was All Good Just A Meek Ago: Meek Mill Doubles Down After Dragging, Says He Was Standing On (Music) Business

A day after sparking international outrage, Meek Mill responded to clarify his intentions. He took to X to explain that he asked about platforms “because I wanna handle my business.”

“I was asking how they listen to music in Africa because I wanna handle my business none of my contracts say they have rights to distribute me in Africa … basically looking for the money trail? Idk what platforms used in South Africa lol,” he posted on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t help his case much, and the jokes continued.

Meek Mill’s latest stint as the main character of the internet may have been hilarious, but the misguided message might have been sincere. Before his viral streaming question, he was vibing with fans about touring across Africa.

The “Dreams And Nightmares” rapper used X to do a little market research about where he has the most fans and where bike culture is popping.

Hopefully, amid the backlash, Meek found the “money trail” he was looking for. He clearly has a strong following overseas that is eager to see him live, but either way, the jokes are still ongoing.

Check out some of the reactions to Meek Mill asking about streaming platforms in Nigeria and South Africa.

Do you think Meek Mill was just misunderstood, or did his delivery deserve the diaspora dragging?

