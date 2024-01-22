Meek Mill accidentally outdid himself as a man of the people by uniting the African diaspora to drag him by the “Bugatti” braids because of a seemingly ignorant inquiry.

The Philly rapper was recently connecting with his fans using #AskMeek on X (formerly Twitter), but the app quickly turned on him when he asked follow-up questions of his own.

This weekend, Meek went viral for wondering how people in South Africa and Nigeria listen to his music.

Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having on big show their few years back … how do yall listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria? — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024

“Do a lot of people play my music in South Africa I remember having [one] big show [there a] few years back … how do y’all listen to our music in South Africa???? On what platform or in Nigeria?” he asked on Saturday morning.

Meek seemed to sincerely think this was a harmless, reasonable question. However, that didn’t make it come across any better. Almost immediately, people from several countries took a break from roasting each other to turn on him.

Nigerians and South Africans unitng for this huge meal pic.twitter.com/exFZ3VHiJa — Reverse Truth🦅🇬🇧👑 (@Bidal4Life) January 20, 2024

The continental clapback was relentless. Some responses gave Meek grace for poorly wording a question about different platforms overseas, but thousands of others read the rapper for filth for seemingly assuming South Africa doesn’t have access to technology, like Spotify and Apple Music.

This picture makes sense pic.twitter.com/srnsepfSFI — Lullo (@freshbylullo) January 20, 2024

The post went viral with more than 17 million views and 10,000 replies from a united front of FAFO across countries. Meek’s name trended on X all weekend with jokes about stereotypes like using elephants, village elders and ancestors just to play his music.

And you are asking this on X, how do you expect South Africans to read your Tweet if they they don’t have apps to listen to your music ? — ISHMAEL 🏴‍☠️☠️🇿🇦 (@mr_shimmy) January 20, 2024

Lol bro thinks africa is a waste land , they can listen using apple music ,Spotify and YouTube. Grow up meek — NCOOK (@ncoook_) January 20, 2024

Check out the reactions dragging Meek Mill’s question and his response after the flip!