Bossip Video

Shaq teases Suns star Devin Booker over his disastrous Nike rollout and offers him a spot with Reebok.

The sneaker business is big business and even with resell prices slowly coming down the business is always growing. Reebok has finally had enough of not getting their fair share of the sneaker pie. The brand has appointed Shaquille O’Neal as its president and Allen Iverson as VP. According to Sports Illustrated, President Shaq is recruiting heavily and recently called out Devin Booker for letting Nike botch his signature shoe rollout.

“Hey @dbook, I know y’all aren’t happy with the sneaker launch. You should come with @reebok. We just getting started. Hit me.” – Shaq wrote on Instagram

Of course, Booker can’t leave Nike, it just isn’t that simple. However, this is an insanely good look for Reebok to highlight they are a legit option for athletes. To make matters worse Complex Sneakers made an Instagram post about the topic and the noise was so loud Devin Booker had to chime in. He didn’t even try to dispute anyone’s claims and simply agreed.

“A lot of people feel the same way.” Booker wrote on Instagram.

It’s not every day you see a signature sneaker drop from Nike get fumbled but there’s still time to correct it. Hopefully, this is just a bump in the road but at least we know Shaq is focused and ready to put Reebok in the game.