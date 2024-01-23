Bossip Video
1 of 4

Two top-tier actresses were announced as Oscar nominees—but some equally stellar stars were noticeably snubbed including a Color Purple actress that some thought was a shoo-in.

Danielle Brooks x Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Source: Kevin Mazur/ Taylor Hill/ Film Magic / Getty

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards, and the Internet’s ablaze with reactions.

This year’s nominations included several wins especially when it comes to Best Supporting Actress.

Danielle Brooks who portrayed Sofia in The Color Purple has been nominated for her first Oscar in the category.

#SeeHer Award At 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

The actress, 34, is one of five nominees vying to bring home the trophy on Sunday, March 10 and she recently told TODAY.com what it means to be recognized by the Academy and what a win would signify.

“It would feel like … so many people would be seen,” she said, adding a pause. “That’s what I’m excited about,” she continued. “I’m excited about the potential of having that and getting to take it home for me. But it’s also about honoring the story that was Ms. O’s (Oprah Winfrey) story. She actually lived as a Celie.”

Similarly, Da’Vine Joy Randolph was also nominated in the competitive category for her work in The Holdovers.

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

She already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of a bereaved cook in the film and she’s a top contender for a BAFTA.

And while people are celebrating Randolph and Brooks’ nominations for their excellent acting, some people are wondering why the Best Actress nomination didn’t come Fantasia’s way.

Fans Say Fantasia Was Snubbed For An Oscar

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Fantasia who played Celie in The Color Purple was completely shut out of the Best Actress category. Instead, nominations went to Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, Lily Gladstone, and Sandra Hüller.

 

Social media is now crying foul as many people thought that the actress/songstress would surely be on the list.

 

More Oscars chatter on the flip.

X users are also buzzing about the snubbing of Origin, Ava Duvernay’s film starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor that’s an adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”

"Origin" New York Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Numerous people believe that the harrowing film deserves Academy Award recognition…

but according to Aunjanue herself, she’s not all that surprised that the film is continuing to be overlooked.

“That part of it… that ship has sailed and that’s alright,” Ellis-Taylor recently said at the Variety Studio presented by Audible while at the Sundance Film Festival. “What I’m excited about is my family members came out in droves to see that film on Friday.”

“It has been…it was overlooked,” Ellis-Taylor added. “What I am excited about is it’s the people’s movie and that people are responding to that call to action. I’m not going to be out in the street…for everything that I do, but that film is bigger than me, the messages in it. It’s based on a book that had something that disrupted our practice in the world. I just want folks to see it.”

American Fiction Receives 5 Nominations, Colman Domingo Gets Best Actor Nomination For Rustin

In much brighter news, when it comes to American Fiction, the film had five nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor nomination for Jeffrey Wright, Best Supporting Actor for Sterling K. Brown), Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Also getting his just due is Colman Domingo who got his first nomination for Best Actor for Rustin.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 10 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

Check out the full list of 2024 Oscar nominations on the flip.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best International Feature

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Zone of Interest; Sandra Huller

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live-Action Short

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

 

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Oscars
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.