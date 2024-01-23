Two top-tier actresses were announced as Oscar nominees—but some equally stellar stars were noticeably snubbed including a Color Purple actress that some thought was a shoo-in.

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards, and the Internet’s ablaze with reactions.

This year’s nominations included several wins especially when it comes to Best Supporting Actress.

Danielle Brooks who portrayed Sofia in The Color Purple has been nominated for her first Oscar in the category.

The actress, 34, is one of five nominees vying to bring home the trophy on Sunday, March 10 and she recently told TODAY.com what it means to be recognized by the Academy and what a win would signify.

“It would feel like … so many people would be seen,” she said, adding a pause. “That’s what I’m excited about,” she continued. “I’m excited about the potential of having that and getting to take it home for me. But it’s also about honoring the story that was Ms. O’s (Oprah Winfrey) story. She actually lived as a Celie.”

Similarly, Da’Vine Joy Randolph was also nominated in the competitive category for her work in The Holdovers.

She already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of a bereaved cook in the film and she’s a top contender for a BAFTA.

And while people are celebrating Randolph and Brooks’ nominations for their excellent acting, some people are wondering why the Best Actress nomination didn’t come Fantasia’s way.

Fans Say Fantasia Was Snubbed For An Oscar

Fantasia who played Celie in The Color Purple was completely shut out of the Best Actress category. Instead, nominations went to Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, Lily Gladstone, and Sandra Hüller.

Social media is now crying foul as many people thought that the actress/songstress would surely be on the list.

