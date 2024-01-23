Two top-tier actresses were announced as Oscar nominees—but some equally stellar stars were noticeably snubbed including a Color Purple actress that some thought was a shoo-in.
On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards, and the Internet’s ablaze with reactions.
This year’s nominations included several wins especially when it comes to Best Supporting Actress.
Danielle Brooks who portrayed Sofia in The Color Purple has been nominated for her first Oscar in the category.
The actress, 34, is one of five nominees vying to bring home the trophy on Sunday, March 10 and she recently told TODAY.com what it means to be recognized by the Academy and what a win would signify.
“It would feel like … so many people would be seen,” she said, adding a pause. “That’s what I’m excited about,” she continued. “I’m excited about the potential of having that and getting to take it home for me. But it’s also about honoring the story that was Ms. O’s (Oprah Winfrey) story. She actually lived as a Celie.”
Similarly, Da’Vine Joy Randolph was also nominated in the competitive category for her work in The Holdovers.
She already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of a bereaved cook in the film and she’s a top contender for a BAFTA.
And while people are celebrating Randolph and Brooks’ nominations for their excellent acting, some people are wondering why the Best Actress nomination didn’t come Fantasia’s way.
Fans Say Fantasia Was Snubbed For An Oscar
Fantasia who played Celie in The Color Purple was completely shut out of the Best Actress category. Instead, nominations went to Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, Lily Gladstone, and Sandra Hüller.
Social media is now crying foul as many people thought that the actress/songstress would surely be on the list.
More Oscars chatter on the flip.
X users are also buzzing about the snubbing of Origin, Ava Duvernay’s film starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor that’s an adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”
Numerous people believe that the harrowing film deserves Academy Award recognition…
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor getting snubbed for an Oscar nomination is the biggest flaw but I’m not surprised.
Y’all please go see Origin. I’m about to see it again.
but according to Aunjanue herself, she’s not all that surprised that the film is continuing to be overlooked.
“That part of it… that ship has sailed and that’s alright,” Ellis-Taylor recently said at the Variety Studio presented by Audible while at the Sundance Film Festival. “What I’m excited about is my family members came out in droves to see that film on Friday.”
“It has been…it was overlooked,” Ellis-Taylor added. “What I am excited about is it’s the people’s movie and that people are responding to that call to action. I’m not going to be out in the street…for everything that I do, but that film is bigger than me, the messages in it. It’s based on a book that had something that disrupted our practice in the world. I just want folks to see it.”
American Fiction Receives 5 Nominations, Colman Domingo Gets Best Actor Nomination For Rustin
In much brighter news, when it comes to American Fiction, the film had five nominations including Best Picture, Best Actor nomination for Jeffrey Wright, Best Supporting Actor for Sterling K. Brown), Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Also getting his just due is Colman Domingo who got his first nomination for Best Actor for Rustin.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards air live on Sunday, March 10 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.
Check out the full list of 2024 Oscar nominations on the flip.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” Barbie
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Zone of Interest; Sandra Huller
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live-Action Short
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
