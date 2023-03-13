Bossip Video
Life after The Slap

95th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and shook up Hollywood, the Oscars returned with its usual glitz glamour, and snubs headlined by Angela Bassett whose potential full circle moment with Ariana DeBose was fumbled by the Academy.

In a rare win for Asian representation in Hollywood, Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated nearly every category on an otherwise uneventful night that came alive when Rihanna stunned with her performance of ‘Lift Me Up’ (nominated for Best Original Song) from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Pop icon stunned in a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal look while her doting boo thang A$AP Rocky cheered her on before raising a glass during the standing ovation.

There also was a less violent viral moment at this year’s Oscars involving emerging superstar Tems whose larger-than-life gown raised some concerns among fans.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one fan wrote.

Another user found a video of the person behind Tems trying her best to see around the headpiece, making the whole incident even more hilarious.

Others pointed out that there was never this much huffing and puffing when Lady Gaga rocked her famously over-the-top contraptions at Award shows.

‘Tems outfit to the Oscars is view-blocking but why’s no one talking about Lady Gaga’s outfit’

What was your fave moment from the star-studded show? Will you be checking out any of the nominated fillms? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the Oscars on the flip.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment
