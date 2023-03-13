Life after The Slap

A year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and shook up Hollywood, the Oscars returned with its usual glitz glamour, and snubs headlined by Angela Bassett whose potential full circle moment with Ariana DeBose was fumbled by the Academy.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hey Auntie, we love you." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xIQlVq8AOZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

In a rare win for Asian representation in Hollywood, Everything Everywhere All At Once dominated nearly every category on an otherwise uneventful night that came alive when Rihanna stunned with her performance of ‘Lift Me Up’ (nominated for Best Original Song) from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Pop icon stunned in a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal look while her doting boo thang A$AP Rocky cheered her on before raising a glass during the standing ovation.

A$AP Rocky cheering for Rihanna with a glass of champagne in his hand at the Oscars…this man is simply along for the ride and loving every minute of it pic.twitter.com/SOOmi2sNy1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

There also was a less violent viral moment at this year’s Oscars involving emerging superstar Tems whose larger-than-life gown raised some concerns among fans.

“Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud,” one fan wrote.

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud. pic.twitter.com/HQ8lSYQBUV — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) March 13, 2023

Another user found a video of the person behind Tems trying her best to see around the headpiece, making the whole incident even more hilarious.

I’m cryinnnnnnn tems got that lady fighting for her life pic.twitter.com/Js06VdbyyU — alex medina (@mrmedina) March 13, 2023

Others pointed out that there was never this much huffing and puffing when Lady Gaga rocked her famously over-the-top contraptions at Award shows.

Tems outfit to the Oscars is view-blocking but why's no one talking about Lady Gaga's outfit? pic.twitter.com/H5j4VQCVfg — French 🇫🇷 (@Mc_Phils) March 13, 2023

‘Tems outfit to the Oscars is view-blocking but why’s no one talking about Lady Gaga’s outfit’

What was your fave moment from the star-studded show? Will you be checking out any of the nominated fillms? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from the Oscars on the flip.