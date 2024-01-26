Bossip Video

“All Eyez” are on Meech in the trailer for BMF season three that features the Flenory brothers bringing their booming business (and all the drama that comes with it) down south to Atlanta..

On Friday, STARZ a riveting trailer set to Tupac Shakur’s “All Eyez on Me” that shows Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory expanding their empire.

Premiering on Friday, March 1 at midnight on the STARZ app and at 8:00 PM ET/PT on television, BMF season 3 will continue to follow the street legends who rose through the illegal drug trade from the depths of poverty in Detroit to the heights of fame and fortune across America.

After leaving Detroit, Meech moves to Atlanta to take things to new heights. While there however he’ll face rival crews and cross paths with burgeoning Hip-Hop legends, while Terry holds down the fort in Detroit, facing formidable rivals, old and new.

A press release reports that viewers will be treated to history in the making, as BMF’s dominance in the streets influences both music and culture, spreading from Atlanta, GA, up and down the eastern seaboard in the early 1990s.

As Meech and Terry continue to pride themselves on being able to provide for their families, communities, and friends, their youth prevents them from fully recognizing the real costs.

Meanwhile, systemic and structural racism continues to fuel their quest for freedom: Freedom from poverty–which the country’s laws were designed to keep them in–and freedom from any and every rule that dares to hold them back.

In the trailer, we see that Meech and Terry will face ATL’s anti-drug strike force, Red Dog Unit, as well as new drug-dealing rivals who put them to the test. Not only that, but the Flenory family could be coming back together despite Charles’ infidelity.

Can Meech and Terry take their empire to new heights or will they be stopped in their tracks?

Check out the trailer for BMF season 3.

BMF season three stars returning actors Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Euphoria) as “Demetrius Flenory,” Da’Vinchi (All American, Grown-ish) as “Terry Flenory,” Russell Hornsby (Fences, The Hate U Give) as “Charles Flenory,” Michole Briana White (Dead to Me, She Hate Me) as “Lucille Flenory,” Steve Harris (The Practice, Diary of a Mad Black Woman) as “Detective Bryant,” Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King, The Orville) as “Detective Jin,” La La Anthony (The Chi, Think Like a Man) as “Markisha,” Sydney Mitchell (First Wives Club) as “LaWanda” and Laila D. Pruitt (Secret Headquarters) as “Nicole Flenory.”

Previously announced special guest stars include Grammy Award winners Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones making his acting debut as “Payne,” Ne-Yo as “Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green,” 2 Chainz as “Stacks,” Grammy-nominated artist and actress Saweetie as “Keeya,” and Cynthia Bailey as “Gloria.”

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.