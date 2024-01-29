Bossip Video

An Instagram post claimed Jay-Z was shooting a video for his next album, but Roc Nation quickly shut that down.

It has been almost seven years since we received a solo album from Jay-Z and unless your name is Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, or Drake, the odds of you getting a feature is slim to none.

One of the last times Hov rapped at length was on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” in 2022, but two weeks ago he collaborated with Jeymes Samuel and D’Angelo for “I Want You Forever” for The Book Of Clarence soundtrack.

The track sparked fan cries for a new Jay Z album and rumors swirled that one might finally be on the way.

Play

According to Complex, on Sunday, January 28, director HidjiWorld posted on Instagram that he was working with Jay-Z on a music video.

To make excitement even more rampant, he posted an InstaStory to say that he wasn’t trolling. The story featured a photo that read “JAY Z 2024 ALBUM.”

Before the “Jay Z is back” party could even get started, however, RocNation chimed in with a tweet that read; “That’s news to us.”

The tweet isn’t doing much to stop the suspicion, however, because if Jay-Z was indeed dropping a new album as a surprise, why would they spoil the news?

Hopefully, the post from HidjiWorld didn’t ruin anything and the album is actually on the way.