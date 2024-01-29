Bossip Video

Jess Hilarious is officially the new co-host for The Breakfast Club.

iHeartMedia announced the big news this week, revealing that the comedian will start her gig as the new co-host of the morning show on February 5, 2024.

Jess Hilarious is set to join Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, talking about music and pop culture and conducting celebrity interviews for New York’s Power 105.1.

“I’m very excited to have Jess Hilarious join The Breakfast Club, ” Thea Mitchem, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming, said in a statement on Monday. “She is a force in her own right, an actress, comedian, podcaster, and now, the co-host of The Breakfast Club.” Mitchem went on to say that Jess was “the standout choice” for the job, having her join Envy and Charlamagne “to build upon The Breakfast Club’s legacy of entertaining, informing and enlightening the community.”

Jess also spoke about this new opportunity, opening up about just how excited she is to join forces “with one of the largest media platforms.”

She went on to say, “I’m confident that taking the third seat at The Breakfast Club will show people that Jess Hilarious is not just comedy, but culture.”

Jess went on to share an announcement video to her Instagram page, featuring voiceovers from multiple media personalities discussing her potential employment on the show. Many of those voices also questioned the gig, thinking she may have lost the opportunity for speaking on it too soon.

Clearly, that wasn’t the case, and now, she’s officially the third co-host on The Breakfast Club.