72 hours later…
After hours of social media anticipation, Nicki Minaj finally dropped her “Big Foot” diss aimed at Megan Thee (Unbothered) Stallion where she unleashes a venomous flurry of below-the belt bars over a manic beat.
“How you f**k your mother man when she die?/How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? Chile, bye/Big foot, but you still a small fry/Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie,” raged Nicki.
As expected, Nicki brought up Megan’s 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez, rumors about her sexual history, and cosmetic surgery speculation.
“Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score/Bad b***h she like six foot/I call her, “Big Foot”/The b***h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'” she rapped.
“Um, why did you lie about your lipo?/F**kin’ your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though,” she added.
Bigfoot by Nicki Minaj
Audio so u don’t have to give her a single stream!! pic.twitter.com/8HDUAveVhr
— 𝑠𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑙𝑒𝑡 (@scarletswiftt) January 29, 2024
“Big Foot” immediately trended while fueling all sorts of hilariously messy shenanigans with no signs of slowing down.
That shit was TRASH 🤣🤣🤣🫵🏾#NickiMinaj #BIGFOOT pic.twitter.com/SVhFjVuD9T
— 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 (@thereaalisaiah) January 29, 2024
— ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) January 29, 2024
Nicki checking in on Papa Bear this morning pic.twitter.com/hzbSonTNPR
— my heart will gwan (@KevyD_) January 29, 2024
The now-infamous diss track comes after HOURS of endless ranting, lyric previews, and unhinged musings on her X account.
Whenever you see the words “coke rant” you know they mad. If y’all hear how loud I’m laughing. 😂🤣😭 🦶🏽 I’ve never done coke in my life. But if I did, I’d do it proudly.
Waited up all night for this “ass” song tho right? #BigFoot
😝 https://t.co/ziiu9Kie7K
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
She also made time to fire shots at TMZ for saying that fans rejected her hit song. Yikes!
“Reject” a song that just broke a record for highest debut in APPLE MUSIC HISTORY.
With none of these paid shenanigans. 😭🤭told y’all about TMZ long time ago.
That’s another company they’re “allegedly” in bed with. #BigFoot #BigHOOF https://t.co/OpAUhYwsuB
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024
Hours earlier, Megan Thee Stallionshook up the internet with venomous track “HISS” where she seemingly fired shots at Drake, her chatty ex-boo Pardison Fontaine, an unknown person who danced to R. Kelly on Instagram, and, of course, Nicki Minaj.
“These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” rapped Megan.
Naturally, Nicki fired back with some barbs of her own in a hilariously unhinged Instagram Live mere minutes after the midnight release of “HISS.”
nicki straight up MOCKlNG Megan’s flow 😭 pic.twitter.com/sRF5f4T1Vd
— welp. (@YSLONIKA) January 26, 2024
“You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” she said, before doing an impression of Meg’s Houston accent.
Nicki went on to preview a diss track joking about Tory Lanez shooting Meg in both feet in 2020.
Nicki Minaj previews new track on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/XDL3DQy8NR
— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) January 26, 2024
“Bad b***h she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/The b***h fell off, I said get up on your good foot,” Nicki rapped, confirming the “Big Foot” shade she previously threw was also about Meg.
Nicki ran the line back multiple times, cracking herself up while fueling stan wars between her Barbz and Megan’s Hotties online.
That Megan’s Law line had #sis responding with these bars thinking we were about to be gagging: pic.twitter.com/5Brdw1FRaH
— ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) January 26, 2024
Fast-forward to Megan calling into The Breakfast Club to discuss her shady new song.
“Basically, when a snake feels like you been playing and doing a whole bunch of swaying, it’s telling you to back off. ‘I hear you, I see you. Get up off me now.’ Basically, that’s what [the hiss] means,” she said via phone interview.
“Back up off me…” – #MeganTheeStallion
A #BreakfastClub Exclusive: Meg’s latest track #Hiss has dropped 🐍👀🫢 #hotties pic.twitter.com/PioyijHBR9
— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) January 26, 2024
When Charlemagne asked if Meg named names, she simply said, “A hit dog gon’ holler” and “whoever’s gonna feel it, feel it.”
She also appeared to respond to Nicki’s diss with a meme of herself laughing on her Instagram Story.
Megan Thee Stallion shares new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/mfyEGNBP1L
— Pop Society (@itspopsociety) January 26, 2024
As of today, Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t responded to the “Everybody” rapper yet and responded by not responding with a simple Instagram post promoting her new single ‘HISS.’
Do you think Megan should respond to “Big Foot?” If not, Why? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest reactions to the diss track on the flip.
That shit was TRASH 🤣🤣🤣🫵🏾#NickiMinaj #BIGFOOT pic.twitter.com/SVhFjVuD9T
— 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 (@thereaalisaiah) January 29, 2024
Threatening to buy Megs catalog is funny… especially when Wayne sold yours to have his 2 dreads reattached & a bottle of lean. PLS. @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/AnD9niQH7c
— imHIM🧍🏾♂️ (@BrandedNavy) January 29, 2024
"How much coke do you do daily"
Nicki Minaj:pic.twitter.com/oE4oKMJsPb
— Khilios⸆⸉ 🍉 | #1 Speak Now TV Stan (@Khilios) January 29, 2024
Nicki checking in on Papa Bear this morning pic.twitter.com/hzbSonTNPR
— my heart will gwan (@KevyD_) January 29, 2024
— ♡🦇 (@sadhotgirI) January 29, 2024
Everybody when they heard that new Nicki Minaj #BIGFOOT 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/035mN0UPp5
— Blake D. (@BlakeDPhoto) January 29, 2024
Continue Slideshow
Nicki Minaj was spiraling for 72 hours just to release that bullshit……….. she literally read tweets over a beat. Girl go to hell #MegansLaw pic.twitter.com/wWNRs8iJHG
— Nat Love (@Waysofdes) January 29, 2024
I know everyone is concerned with Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion right now, but the real question is what would you do if your son was at home crying all alone on the bedroom floor because he’s hungry and the only way to feed him is to sleep with a man for a little bit of m-
— lex in tx (@alexissTyler) January 29, 2024
Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion:pic.twitter.com/KGsGITyRIy
— Goldie (@Goldrush503) January 29, 2024
nicki minaj for the past 2 days pic.twitter.com/rr5kKgSJ6b
— jojo (@helllojojo) January 29, 2024
this is not the same lady who was on that plane with Dwayne… pic.twitter.com/XxDEdcZsuf
— future trunks (@rocketzpower) January 29, 2024
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 29, 2024
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.