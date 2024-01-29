72 hours later…

After hours of social media anticipation, Nicki Minaj finally dropped her “Big Foot” diss aimed at Megan Thee (Unbothered) Stallion where she unleashes a venomous flurry of below-the belt bars over a manic beat.

“How you f**k your mother man when she die?/How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? Chile, bye/Big foot, but you still a small fry/Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie,” raged Nicki.

As expected, Nicki brought up Megan’s 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez, rumors about her sexual history, and cosmetic surgery speculation.

“Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score/Bad b***h she like six foot/I call her, “Big Foot”/The b***h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'” she rapped. “Um, why did you lie about your lipo?/F**kin’ your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though,” she added.

Bigfoot by Nicki Minaj Audio so u don't have to give her a single stream!!

“Big Foot” immediately trended while fueling all sorts of hilariously messy shenanigans with no signs of slowing down.

Nicki checking in on Papa Bear this morning

The now-infamous diss track comes after HOURS of endless ranting, lyric previews, and unhinged musings on her X account.

Whenever you see the words "coke rant" you know they mad. If y'all hear how loud I'm laughing. 😂🤣😭 🦶🏽 I've never done coke in my life. But if I did, I'd do it proudly. Waited up all night for this "ass" song tho right? #BigFoot

😝 https://t.co/ziiu9Kie7K — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2024

She also made time to fire shots at TMZ for saying that fans rejected her hit song. Yikes!

"Reject" a song that just broke a record for highest debut in APPLE MUSIC HISTORY. With none of these paid shenanigans. 😭🤭told y'all about TMZ long time ago. That's another company they're "allegedly" in bed with. #BigFoot #BigHOOF

Hours earlier, Megan Thee Stallionshook up the internet with venomous track “HISS” where she seemingly fired shots at Drake, her chatty ex-boo Pardison Fontaine, an unknown person who danced to R. Kelly on Instagram, and, of course, Nicki Minaj.

“These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” rapped Megan.

Naturally, Nicki fired back with some barbs of her own in a hilariously unhinged Instagram Live mere minutes after the midnight release of “HISS.”

nicki straight up MOCKlNG Megan's flow 😭

“You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” she said, before doing an impression of Meg’s Houston accent.

Nicki went on to preview a diss track joking about Tory Lanez shooting Meg in both feet in 2020.

Nicki Minaj previews new track on Instagram Live.

“Bad b***h she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/The b***h fell off, I said get up on your good foot,” Nicki rapped, confirming the “Big Foot” shade she previously threw was also about Meg.

Nicki ran the line back multiple times, cracking herself up while fueling stan wars between her Barbz and Megan’s Hotties online.

That Megan's Law line had #sis responding with these bars thinking we were about to be gagging:

Fast-forward to Megan calling into The Breakfast Club to discuss her shady new song.

“Basically, when a snake feels like you been playing and doing a whole bunch of swaying, it’s telling you to back off. ‘I hear you, I see you. Get up off me now.’ Basically, that’s what [the hiss] means,” she said via phone interview.

When Charlemagne asked if Meg named names, she simply said, “A hit dog gon’ holler” and “whoever’s gonna feel it, feel it.”

She also appeared to respond to Nicki’s diss with a meme of herself laughing on her Instagram Story.

Megan Thee Stallion shares new Instagram story.

As of today, Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t responded to the “Everybody” rapper yet and responded by not responding with a simple Instagram post promoting her new single ‘HISS.’

Do you think Megan should respond to “Big Foot?” If not, Why? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest reactions to the diss track on the flip.